High-profile players sit in consolation day of Summer League

With Friday being consolation day at the NBA Summer League, teams decided to rest their top prospects from this year’s draft.

Knicks forward Kevin Knox (20) questions a call during New York's NBA Summer League game with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) warms up before the start of Phoenix's NBA Summer League game with the Orlando Magic on Monday, July 9, 2018, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker (18) drives past Portland Trail Blazers Wade Baldwin IV (2) in the 2nd quarter during the NBA Summer League on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Washington Wizards' guard Troy Brown (6) tries to drive past the San Antonio Spurs' guard Lonnie Walker IV, center, and forward Chimezie Metu (10) during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center on Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) drives past Philadelphia 76ers forward Jonah Bolden (36) in the second quarter during the NBA Summer League on Thursday, July 12, 2018, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

With Friday being consolation day at the NBA Summer League, teams decided to rest their top prospects from this year’s draft.

That started with No. 1 Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns, almost all the way down the rosters.

Another such player was Kevin Knox, the New York Knicks’ No. 9 overall selection. He sat in the Knicks’ 102-83 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Knox averaged 21.3 points and 6.5 rebounds through the first four games.

“I thought it was enough,” Knicks coach David Fizdale said. “We’ve seen enough. I feel like he had gone, it must’ve been 11 or 12 days with one day off in there. A couple of those were two-a-days.”

No. 8 overall pick Mo Bamba rested for the Magic, and 24th selection Aaron Holiday also sat for the Pacers.

“It was kind of pointless for him to play. We already saw good things from him,” Pacers Summer League coach Steve Gansey said. “If he plays and he gets hurt, we don’t want that.

”He’s our draft pick, he’s our guy so we want to take care of him and make sure he’s healthy for veterans camp, because that’s the next step here.”

Spurs first-rounder Lonnie Walker IV also did not play, though he appeared to suffer a leg injury and did not finish Friday’s game. Minnesota’s Josh Okogie did not play with a finger sprain.

No. 10 selection Mikal Bridges started for the Suns, and No. 15 overall pick Troy Brown played for the Wizards.

“We have a culture of work and to me, it doesn’t set the right precedent if we sit a player,” Washington Summer League coach Ryan Richman said. “He’s not in the rotation yet — not to say he won’t be — but we have a lot of guys and a veteran team and he needs to get more reps.”

Jacob Evans (Warriors), Trae Young (Hawks), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Clippers) and Jerome Robinson (Clippers) are the first-rounders whose teams had yet to play Friday.

More NBA Summer League: Follow all of our NBA Summer League coverage online at reviewjournal.com/summerleague and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Justin Emerson at jemerson@reviewjournal.com or (702) 387-2944. Follow @J15Emerson on Twitter. Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.