Hornets’ Miles Bridges sports Larry Johnson jersey after game

Hornets’ Miles Bridges puts on Larry Johnson No. 2 jersey on Saturday.

Charlotte Hornets draft pick Miles Bridges points out family members during a news conference for the NBA basketball team in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Miles Bridges came up short in his overtime battle against high school friend Rawle Alkins on Saturday but Bridges won the fashion competition.

Bridges, the Charlotte Hornets’ 2018 lottery pick, was wearing a Larry Johnson No. 2 Hornets jersey after recording 18 points and 11 rebounds at Johnson’s alma mater campus of UNLV.

Miles Bridges rocking the Hornets Larry Johnson jersey. Perfect choice after dropping 18 points, 11 rebounds vs the Raptors on the UNLV campus #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/I2O2FSp1ct — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) July 15, 2018

Johnson was selected first overall by the Hornets in the 1991 NBA draft after three memorable seasons with the Rebels.

“I like Larry Johnson,” said Bridges, the No. 12 overall selection out of Michigan State. “I’m a fan of him and the jersey looked good.”

Bridges and Alkins were trashing talking throughout the game and trading baskets in key moments.

Alkins drained a clutch 3-pointer late in overtime to lift the Toronto Raptors to 87-84 win. Alkins recorded 25 points and 11 rebounds.

“It was fun. Me and Rawle go back to high school,” Bridges said. “So it was fun to be playing on this stage against each other.”

Bridges had a handful of rim-rattling dunks. He even attempted a pass to himself off the backboard for a missed dunk.

“I just wanted to be aggressive,” Bridges said. “I knew they were a shot-blocking team and so I knew if I laid the ball up it was going to be blocked. I wanted to dunk the ball any time I could.”

More NBA Summer League: Follow coverage online at reviewjournal.com/summerlea gue and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

