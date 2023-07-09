101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
NBA Summer League

In-season tourney brings Las Vegas 1st NBA ‘games of consequence’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2023 - 6:30 pm
 
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver introduces the NBA's first in-season tournament, set to culminate ...
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver introduces the NBA's first in-season tournament, set to culminate in Las Vegas in December, on Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver introduces the NBA's first in-season tournament, set to culminate ...
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver introduces the NBA's first in-season tournament, set to culminate in Las Vegas in December, on Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An NBA in-season tournament has been 15 years in the making, commissioner Adam Silver said, but ending it in Las Vegas was a no-brainer for the league.

“This city knows how to host big events,” he said Saturday.

The semifinals and finals of the first NBA in-season tournament will be held Dec. 7 and Dec. 9 at T-Mobile Arena.

Las Vegas won’t necessarily be the permanent home for the tournament’s Final Four. The location will be assessed on an annual basis, Evan Wasch, NBA vice president of basketball strategy, said.

“We’re trying to differentiate this from our traditional NBA season playoffs,” Wasch said. “It will look different, the game elements, and that’s easier to do at a neutral site. … Obviously, Vegas has become a tremendous market for us. Between Summer League and the G League Showcase and G League Ignite being here … it has yet to have games of consequence.”

The tournament begins with group play, with all 30 NBA teams being split into six groups, three from the Eastern Conference and three from the Western Conference. The groups are based in part on last season’s records.

Teams will play each team in their group one time. Those games will happen mostly on Tuesdays and Fridays in November, and the games count against a team’s regular-season and in-season tournament records.

The teams with the best record from each group and one wild-card team from each conference will move on to the knockout round. The quarterfinal winners from those eight teams will then head to Las Vegas.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he’s looking forward to the new addition to the schedule.

“I think being creative with the regular season has been really successful,” Kerr said. “I’m excited about this in-season tournament, it’s going to add an element, with energy and excitement for the players, coaches and fans. I think it’s a great idea.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
If A’s need more land for retractable roof ballpark, they may be in luck
If A’s need more land for retractable roof ballpark, they may be in luck
2
Loved the MSG Sphere’s Fourth display? Go inside with affordable show
Loved the MSG Sphere’s Fourth display? Go inside with affordable show
3
New owners restore Siegfried and Roy’s former home
New owners restore Siegfried and Roy’s former home
4
Business jet from Las Vegas crashes in California, 6 dead
Business jet from Las Vegas crashes in California, 6 dead
5
Nevada man’s ‘Go back to California’ license plate subject of recall
Nevada man’s ‘Go back to California’ license plate subject of recall
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, dunks during an NBA basketball pres ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The NBA Summer League and NBA Con, a celebration of all things Lego, and a UFC fight card and fan fest top this week’s lineup of things to do.

More stories
NBA’s in-season Final Four coming to Las Vegas, report says
NBA’s in-season Final Four coming to Las Vegas, report says
Gordon: NBA expansion to Las Vegas could be what’s next
Gordon: NBA expansion to Las Vegas could be what’s next
Wembymania all the talk as NBA Summer League begins
Wembymania all the talk as NBA Summer League begins
Who’s got next? Planned Las Vegas arena could be home to NBA team
Who’s got next? Planned Las Vegas arena could be home to NBA team
Graney: Marvel at the sports mecca Las Vegas has become
Graney: Marvel at the sports mecca Las Vegas has become
NBA Summer League makes history during first 3 days
NBA Summer League makes history during first 3 days