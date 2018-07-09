Jaylen Brown not joining Celtics for NBA Summer League

Celtics coach Jay Larranaga shot down rumors that Jaylen Brown would join the team for the Las Vegas Summer League.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown made news Monday when he told ESPN he is considering joining the Summer League team for two games in Las Vegas.

Jay Larranaga, the Celtics’ summer coach, shot that idea down in a comedic way.

“I said yes. I signed him,” Larranaga said jokingly after the Celtics defeated the Hornets 100-80 at Cox Pavilion. “(Brown) wrote back in a written agreement that is binding, and you’ll be seeing him next game.”

The sarcasm didn’t end there when a reporter followed up with “so probably not?”

“You think?” Larranaga replied. “Is (general manager) Danny (Ainge) anywhere here? JB is very funny. I enjoy him.”

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown talking with Danny Ainge #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/k4Z8wBRWCI — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) July 9, 2018

Nice try, Brown. But the Celtics obviously won’t put their rising star in harm’s way this summer.

Brown burst onto the scene in his sophomore season in the league last year, averaging 14.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in 70 games. He helped the Celtics reach the Eastern Conference Finals, where they fell in seven games to the Cavaliers. He averaged 18 points per game in 18 postseason contests.

Brown played in the Summer League the past two years, scoring 16 points per game in 2016-17 and 10.3 points per game last summer in Las Vegas. He also played in Salt Lake City both years.

