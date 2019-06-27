Las Vegas NBA Summer League sold out for opening day

The Summer League will be July 5 to 15 at the Thomas Mack Center and Cox Pavilion. All 30 NBA teams plus the China and Croatia national squads will compete.

The Houston Rockets plays against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The NBA Summer League championship trophy on display at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Chicago Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr. (34), and Detroit Pistons' Nnanna Egwu (52) jump for the ball at the start of the NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The opening day of the NBA Summer League is sold out, the first time that has occurred in advance.

Summer League Fans, Due to your incredible support, games on Friday, July 5th are SOLD OUT! If you are a ticket-holder for games on Friday, July 5th please arrive early to secure a seat. Tickets for all other days are still available. Get yours today: https://t.co/KtHBuRnXF5 pic.twitter.com/fHo2G0zlHd — NBA Summer League (@NBASummerLeague) June 27, 2019

Tickets remain for the rest of the event.

