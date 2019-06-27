87°F
NBA Summer League

Las Vegas NBA Summer League sold out for opening day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2019 - 8:51 pm
 
Updated June 26, 2019 - 9:15 pm

The opening day of the NBA Summer League is sold out, the first time that has occurred in advance.

The Summer League will be July 5 to July 15 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion. All 30 NBA teams plus the China and Croatia national squads will compete.

Tickets remain for the rest of the event.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

