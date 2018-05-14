NBA Summer League

Las Vegas NBA Summer League tickets on sale

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2018 - 2:44 pm
 

Tickets for this year’s NBA Summer League, which will feature all 30 teams for the first time, are on sale, the league announced Monday.

The event is July 6 to 17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

General-admission tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for children and seniors for each session. They can be purchased at NBATickets.com.

More NBA Summer League: Follow all of our NBA Summer League coverage online at reviewjournal.com/summerleague and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

