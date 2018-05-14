Las Vegas NBA Summer League tickets on sale

Tickets for this year’s NBA Summer League are on sale. The event is July 6 to 17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

Portland Trail Blazers' RJ Hunter (28) throws the ball in to Portland Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan (50) during the NBA Summer League championship game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, July 17, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Portland Trail Blazers player Caleb Swanigan (50) competes with Memphis Grizzlies player Deyonta Davis during the NBA Summer League semifinal basketball game at Thomas and Mack Center on Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Los Angeles Lakers fans cheer during the NBA Summer League championship game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, July 17, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Tickets for this year’s NBA Summer League, which will feature all 30 teams for the first time, are on sale, the league announced Monday.

The event is July 6 to 17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

General-admission tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for children and seniors for each session. They can be purchased at NBATickets.com.

