Las Vegas NBA Summer League tickets on sale

Tickets for this year’s NBA Summer League, which will feature all 30 teams for the first time, are on sale, the league announced Monday.
The event is July 6 to 17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.
General-admission tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for children and seniors for each session. They can be purchased at NBATickets.com.
