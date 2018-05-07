Las Vegas Summer League chief not concerned about Sacramento

Warren LeGarie, who runs the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, said he wasn’t concerned about a new event in Sacramento, California. Las Vegas will have all 30 teams this year for the first time.

Miami Heat's Jake Odum (52) drives the ball past Washington Wizards' Chris McCullough (1) during a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Sacramento, California, is getting its own NBA Summer League this year, but the man who runs the one in Las Vegas didn’t sound all that concerned.

“There’s nothing to keep an eye on,” Las Vegas founder and executive director Warren LeGarie said Monday. “The only thing to keep an eye on is doing a good job with our event. People have the right to do as they choose.”

He has a good reason not to lose sleep over potential future competition, at least for now. Las Vegas is the gold standard for the NBA Summer League, and this year all 30 teams will compete at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion for the first time. This year’s Summer League runs July 6-17.

The one in Sacramento will take place before all the teams descend upon Las Vegas. The Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings tentatively are scheduled to participate, according to Basketball Insiders.

Salt Lake City is expected again to host a summer league before Las Vegas. The one in Orlando, Florida, ended in November.

As for the long term and whether Sacramento could become more of a player, LeGarie said he had enough in front of him just getting ready for this year’s event.

“Long range is we have just under 60 days,” LeGarie said. “Ultimately, if we prove when you come here that we do a good job and have the right format, teams will come. If we fall, they’ll look at other options.”

