Lonzo Ball out for NBA Summer League championship game

The No. 2 overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers will sit out the 7 p.m. game at Thomas & Mack due to a mild calf strain.

Brooklyn Nets guard Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (24) guards Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) as he brings the ball up the court during their 2017 NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Lakers won 115-106. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) keeps a ball away from Dallas Mavericks forward Carrick Felix during the NBA Summer League semifinal game at Thomas and Mack Center on Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, left, and Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, right, make their way off the court after their 2017 NBA Summer League game against the Brooklyn Nets at Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Lakers won 115-106. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball speaks with media after his 2017 NBA Summer League game against the Brooklyn Nets at Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Lakers won 115-106. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball brings the ball up the court during the teams 2017 NBA Summer League game against the Brooklyn Nets at Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Lakers won 115-106. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball dribbles against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kay Felder during Thursday's Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center. Ball recorded a triple-double and the Lakers won, 94-83. (Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY)

The 2017 NBA Summer League’s Big Baller is out for the championship game.

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball will sit out the team’s title match against Portland at 7 p.m. Monday night at Thomas & Mack.

Ball, who has made headlines with his play and his shoe choices at the Summer League, suffered a mild calf strain in his right leg during the third quarter of Sunday’s semifinals matchup against Dallas. The point guard finished his Summer League averaging 16.3 points, 9.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals.

Ball’s assists average is the highest in Summer League history and his rebounds were the most ever by a point guard. He also had two triple doubles at the event, which no player had recorded at the Las Vegas Summer League at least since 2010, according to the NBA.

Without Ball, the Lakers will have to rely on rookie Kyle Kuzma and experienced guard Vander Blue to win the championship in front of what should be a very pro-Los Angeles crowd.

