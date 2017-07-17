Lonzo Ball out for NBA Summer League championship game

The 2017 NBA Summer League’s Big Baller is out for the championship game.
The Los Angeles Lakers announced that No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball will sit out the team’s title match against Portland at 7 p.m. Monday night at Thomas & Mack.
Ball, who has made headlines with his play and his shoe choices at the Summer League, suffered a mild calf strain in his right leg during the third quarter of Sunday’s semifinals matchup against Dallas. The point guard finished his Summer League averaging 16.3 points, 9.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals.
Ball’s assists average is the highest in Summer League history and his rebounds were the most ever by a point guard. He also had two triple doubles at the event, which no player had recorded at the Las Vegas Summer League at least since 2010, according to the NBA.
Without Ball, the Lakers will have to rely on rookie Kyle Kuzma and experienced guard Vander Blue to win the championship in front of what should be a very pro-Los Angeles crowd.
More NBA Summer League: Follow all of our NBA Summer League coverage online at reviewjournal.com/summerleague and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.