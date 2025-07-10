105°F
Mavs rookie Flagg’s NBA Summer League debut proving to be hot ticket

Cooper Flagg participates at the 2025 NBA basketball Draft Combine in Chicago, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr. (9) reacts to a referee’s call during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game against the Houston Rockets at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, July 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2025 - 7:24 pm
 

The NBA Summer League showdown pitting No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks against the Los Angeles Lakers and Bronny James is proving to be a hot ticket.

The first day of the event Thursday, which is headlined by the Mavericks-Lakers game at 5 p.m. at Thomas & Mack Center, has an average listing price of $223, according to secondary ticket marketplace Vivid Seats. That’s comparable to the average listing price of the 2023 NBA Summer League featuring San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama ($297).

UNLV’s ticket website, the official ticket seller for NBA Summer League, noted by Wednesday evening that not many general admission tickets were left for Thursday’s eight-game slate at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

General admission tickets are $71 with fees and taxes included. Reserved seats that are closer to the court were sold out for Thursday and cost $341.

Some of the higher-end Michelob Ultra Courtside VIP deck tickets were still available for $703 with fees and taxes included. Tickets to the VIP space include access to a full-service bar, gourmet snacks and a premium view of the action overlooking the court.

The NBA Summer League features all 30 NBA teams and runs through July 20. A total of 126,220 fans attended last year’s event.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

Former Duke star Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft by the Dallas Mavericks, will be in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League from July 10 to 20.

