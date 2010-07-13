Mayo helps Grizzlies to win; Henry misses debut

O.J. Mayo might have some work to do on his point guard skills, but the Memphis Grizzlies third-year player showed he can still score from the position Monday.

Mayo rebounded from a rocky start to finish with 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting in an 89-85 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in Memphis’ NBA Summer League opener at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Mayo struggled some at the point, however, turning the ball over eight times to only three assists.

Mayo, who has averaged 18 points and 3.1 assists in two NBA seasons out of Southern California, is in Las Vegas expected to play the first two games for the Grizzlies. His summer finale could come at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Cox Pavilion against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Memphis rookie swingman Xavier Henry did not make his debut Monday.

Henry, the No. 12 pick in the draft out of Kansas, is in an apparent contract dispute with the Grizzlies, the Memphis Commercial Appeal reported on its website Monday.

Mayo’s layup in transition gave Memphis an 85-83 lead in the final 1:20, and the Grizzlies held on for the win.

Sam Young scored 19 points, and Darrell Arthur added 17 for the Grizzlies.

Jeff Teague and Jordan Crawford tallied 16 points each for Atlanta.