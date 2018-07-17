Mike Bibby takes in knowledge as Grizzlies volunteer coach

Mike Bibby, Memphis Grizzlies NBA Summer League coach, left, watches the game against the 76ers during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center on Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Retired NBA point guard Mike Bibby doesn’t understand why his muscular physique has been a hot topic on social media recently.

A picture of Bibby looking like a bodybuilder in a white tank top went viral last month.

“It’s been like that for a long time,” said a smiling Bibby about his bulging muscles. “I don’t know why they decided to talk about it now. It’s been like that the last five years.”

ICYMI: Mike Bibby is absolutely shredded now https://t.co/BpBA653wX5 pic.twitter.com/iL9woiyTKQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 16, 2018

Bibby being jacked is nothing new, but he does have a new gig.

Bibby has served as a volunteer assistant for the Memphis Grizzlies during the NBA Summer League. The former 14-year NBA player said he has aspirations of coaching in the NBA.

“I thank (Grizzlies coach) J.B. Bickerstaff and the coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to sit on the bench with them and learn some knowledge from them,” said Bibby, who had his best NBA years with the Sacramento Kings. “It’s always something I’ve wanted to do and I love coaching.”

The then-Vancouver Grizzlies drafted Bibby second overall in the 1998 NBA draft.

Bibby is one of many former top NBA players on the Grizzlies’ summer coaching staff. Jerry Stackhouse, a two-time NBA All-Star, and Nick Van Exel, a former Lakers standout, are assistant coaches for the Grizzlies.

“It’s a lot easier when you work with guys who have played before,” Bibby said. “I think some of the (Grizzlies players) have seen us play or seen highlights of us playing, and the guys listen well.”

Bibby is a high school basketball coach at his alma mater, Phoenix Shadow Mountain (Arizona), and has led the program to multiple state titles. Bibby got his online college degree from UNLV last year.

