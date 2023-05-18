84°F
NBA Summer League

More fun in sun coming to NBA Summer League

The Associated Press
May 18, 2023 - 9:10 am
 
Boulogne-Levallois' Victor Wembanyama in action during the Elite basketball match Boulogne-Leva ...
Boulogne-Levallois' Victor Wembanyama in action during the Elite basketball match Boulogne-Levallois against Paris at the Palais de Sports Marcel Cerdan stadium in Levallois-Perret, outside Paris, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Wembanyam is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Scoot Henderson listens to a question from the media during the 2023 NBA basketball Draft Combi ...
Scoot Henderson listens to a question from the media during the 2023 NBA basketball Draft Combine in Chicago, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The NBA is adding a fan event to Summer League.

The league unveiled plans Thursday for a three-day event called NBA Con, which will run from July 7-9 in Las Vegas and coincide with the opening days of the league’s summer session there.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet and interact with current and past players, with the list of commitments for this year including presumed No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama, fellow top draft prospect Scoot Henderson, Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and current NBA players Mike Conley, Tyrese Haliburton, CJ McCollum and Trae Young.

NBA Con, the league said, will be “a celebration of the best of hoops culture” and include interactive experiences, a chance to mingle with players, conversations featuring NBA personalities, the opportunity to play in open runs with other fans, fashion and footwear exhibits and live musical performances.

Wembanyama and Henderson are among the players who are expected to play in Summer League, which starts July 7. They’ll be drafted on June 22, with Wembanyama likely to go No. 1 to San Antonio and Henderson expected to be picked either No. 2 by Charlotte or No. 3 by Portland.

