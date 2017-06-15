NBA announced the game and broadcast schedule for NBA Summer League 2017

Fans watch a NBA Summer League game at the Cox Pavilion. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones raises the trophy for most valuable player of the NBA Summer League. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People including players from the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat sing the National Anthem before the start of their game during the NBA Summer League at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow)

Fans watch the Utah Jazz plays against the Portland Trail Blazers during the NBA Summer League at the Thomas and Mack Center.( Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow)

The top two picks in this month’s NBA Draft will likely square off in the showcase game of the NBA Summer League, which released its schedule Thursday.

The 11-day competition, which runs from July 7-17, will feature 67 games at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center and the adjacent Cox Pavilion. A record 24 teams will participate in the tournament-style format, which culminates with a championship game that will be televised by ESPN for the first time.

The Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers, who have the No. 1 and No. 2 picks respectively, will meet at 5:30 p.m. July 8 in a game that also will be broadcast by ESPN.

Last year’s event set attendance and viewership records, including single-game attendance for the July 9 Lakers-76ers game.

Each team will play three preliminary games before tournament play begins July 12. Each team is guaranteed at least five games during the event.

Jonathan Saxon can be reached at jsaxon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @J_Saxon91 on Twitter.