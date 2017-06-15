NBA announced the game and broadcast schedule for NBA Summer League 2017

The top two picks in this month’s NBA Draft will likely square off in the showcase game of the NBA Summer League, which released its schedule Thursday.
The 11-day competition, which runs from July 7-17, will feature 67 games at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center and the adjacent Cox Pavilion. A record 24 teams will participate in the tournament-style format, which culminates with a championship game that will be televised by ESPN for the first time.
The Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers, who have the No. 1 and No. 2 picks respectively, will meet at 5:30 p.m. July 8 in a game that also will be broadcast by ESPN.
Last year’s event set attendance and viewership records, including single-game attendance for the July 9 Lakers-76ers game.
Each team will play three preliminary games before tournament play begins July 12. Each team is guaranteed at least five games during the event.
NBA Summer League 2017 Game Schedule – All Times listed are PACIFIC
Friday, July 7
Cox Pavilion
3 p.m. – Toronto vs. New Orleans (NBA TV)
5 p.m. – Brooklyn vs. Atlanta (NBA TV)
7 p.m. – Houston vs. Denver (NBA TV)
Thomas & Mack
3:30 p.m. – Milwaukee vs. Cleveland (ESPN2)
5:30 p.m. – L.A. Clippers vs. L.A. Lakers (ESPN)
7:30 p.m. – Phoenix vs. Sacramento (ESPN2)
Saturday, July 8
Cox Pavilion
1 p.m. – Washington vs. Memphis (ESPNU)
3 p.m. – Portland vs. Utah (ESPNU)
5 p.m. – San Antonio vs. Miami (ESPNU)
7 p.m. – Houston vs. Cleveland (ESPNU)
Thomas & Mack
1:30 p.m. – Dallas vs. Chicago (NBA TV)
3:30 p.m. – Toronto vs. Minnesota (NBA TV)
5:30 p.m. – Boston vs. L.A. Lakers (ESPN)
7:30 p.m. – Philadelphia vs. Golden State (ESPN2)
Sunday, July 9
Cox Pavilion
1 p.m. – Atlanta vs. New Orleans (NBA TV)
3 p.m. – Milwaukee vs. Brooklyn (NBA TV)
5 p.m. – Utah vs. L.A. Clippers (NBA TV)
7 p.m. – Memphis vs. Sacramento (NBA TV)
Thomas & Mack
1:30 p.m. – Phoenix vs. Dallas (ESPN)
3:30 p.m. – Minnesota vs. Denver (ESPN2)
5:30 p.m. – Portland vs. Boston (ESPN2)
7:30 p.m. – Philadelphia vs. San Antonio (ESPN2)
Monday, July 10
Cox Pavilion
1 p.m. – Atlanta vs. Chicago (ESPNU)
3 p.m. – Brooklyn vs. New Orleans (ESPNU)
5 p.m. – Denver vs. Toronto (ESPNU)
7 p.m. – L.A. Clippers vs. Milwaukee (ESPN2)
Thomas & Mack
1:30 p.m. – Miami vs. Washington (NBA TV)
3:30 p.m. – Houston vs. Phoenix (NBA TV)
5:30 p.m. – Golden State vs. Cleveland (NBA TV)
7:30 p.m. – L.A. Lakers vs. Sacramento (NBA TV)
Tuesday, July 11
Cox Pavilion
1 p.m. – San Antonio vs. Portland (NBA TV)
3 p.m. – Chicago vs. Washington (NBA TV)
5 p.m. – Miami vs. Dallas (NBA TV)
Thomas & Mack
1:30 p.m. – Utah vs. Memphis (ESPNU)
3:30 p.m. – Philadelphia vs. Boston (ESPN2)
5:30 p.m. – Golden State vs. Minnesota (ESPN2)
Wednesday, July 12
Seeds 9-24 will play in 8 games at the below times and locations:
Cox Pavilion: 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Thomas & Mack: 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 13
Seeds 1-8 will play against the winners of July 13th games at the below times and locations:
Cox Pavilion: 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Thomas & Mack: 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 14
Losers from games on July 13th and July 14th will play at the below times and locations:
Cox Pavilion: 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. (ESPN Family of Networks)
Thomas & Mack: 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)
Saturday, July 15 – Quarterfinals
Winners from games on July 14th will play at the below times:
Thomas & Mack: 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. (ESPN2/ EPSNU)
Sunday, July 16 – Semifinals
Winners from games on July 16th will play at the below times:
Thomas & Mack: 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. (ESPN2)
Monday, July 17 – Championship
Winners from games on July 17 will play at the below time:
Thomas & Mack: 7 p.m. (ESPN)