NBA announces Summer League game, TV schedule

The 11-day, 75-game NBA Summer League is July 7 to 17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion. All 30 NBA teams again will participate.

The Sacramento Kings pose for photos after beating the Boston Celtics in a NBA Summer League championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The NBA Summer League championship game has been played on weeknights, but this year it will be at noon Sunday, July 17.

ESPN will broadcast the title game at the Thomas & Mack Center. Five other games will follow at the T&M and Cox Pavilion.

The NBA announced its game and TV schedule Monday for the 11-day, 75-game event that begins July 7. All 30 NBA teams again will participate.

Play opens with a doubleheader July 7 among teams with high draft picks — the Orlando Magic against the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. and the Detroit Pistons against the Portland Trail Blazers at 9. The Magic have the top overall pick, the Rockets the third and 17th, the Pistons the fifth and the Blazers the seventh. ESPN will telecast both games.

Los Angeles Lakers fans will get their first chance to see their Summer League team July 8 against the Phoenix Suns at 7 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack. The champion Golden State Warriors make their first appearance that day at 5 p.m. against the New York Knicks at the T&M. ESPN2 will broadcast both games.

ESPN’s networks and NBA TV will air the Summer League, and games also will be streamed on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

