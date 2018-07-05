NBA Summer League

NBA introducing more fan experiences for Summer League

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2018 - 3:00 pm
 

Fans attending the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas can expect more than just excitement on the court.

This year the league is creating what it calls the Budweiser Legends Lounge located at the end of Thomas & Mack. It is a high-end way of watching the games, and a ticket includes food, beverage and a Summer League program.

The concourse, like years past, will include activities for fans, such as an autograph stage and pop-a-shot booths.

And for those who don’t want to wait for the games to tip off, Mandalay Bay’s Daylight Beach Club will host a kickoff party on Friday with appearances from Golden State Warriors DJ D Sharp and former NBA All-Star Horace Grant.

The event runs for 12 days beginning Friday at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

