NBA introducing more fan experiences for Summer League

Fans attending the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas can expect more than just excitement on the court.

The court for the 2018 NBA Summer League basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 5, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Work continues around the court ahead of the 2018 NBA Summer League basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 5, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

This year the league is creating what it calls the Budweiser Legends Lounge located at the end of Thomas & Mack. It is a high-end way of watching the games, and a ticket includes food, beverage and a Summer League program.

The concourse, like years past, will include activities for fans, such as an autograph stage and pop-a-shot booths.

And for those who don’t want to wait for the games to tip off, Mandalay Bay’s Daylight Beach Club will host a kickoff party on Friday with appearances from Golden State Warriors DJ D Sharp and former NBA All-Star Horace Grant.

Check out DJ D Sharp and NBA Legend Horace Grant at the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League Tip-Off Party at Daylight Beach Club in Mandalay Bay on Friday, 7/6 pic.twitter.com/hKZsGJYO56 — NBA Summer League (@NBASummerLeague) July 3, 2018

The event runs for 12 days beginning Friday at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

