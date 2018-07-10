NBA Summer League

NBA players union re-elects executive director

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2018 - 4:46 pm
 
Updated July 10, 2018 - 4:48 pm

The National Basketball Players Association unanimously re-elected Michele Roberts as its executive director.

Union president and Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul made the announcement Tuesday at a news conference at Aria. Roberts, 62, will serve another four-year term.

“When we started our journey four years ago, we talked about as players taking our union back,” Paul said. “We went through a year and a half of a search in trying to find the right fit and the right person to lead our union. She has been nothing short of amazing.”

This is a developing story. Check later for updates.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

