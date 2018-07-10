NBA players union re-elects executive director

The National Basketball Players Association unanimously re-elected Michele Roberts as its executive director.
Union president and Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul made the announcement Tuesday at a news conference at Aria. Roberts, 62, will serve another four-year term.
“When we started our journey four years ago, we talked about as players taking our union back,” Paul said. “We went through a year and a half of a search in trying to find the right fit and the right person to lead our union. She has been nothing short of amazing.”
This is a developing story. Check later for updates.
