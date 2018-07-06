NBA Summer League Blog Day 1: Malik Monk beams over Tony Park deal

Review-Journal staff report live from the first day of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

The court for the 2018 NBA Summer League basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 5, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

4:55 — Malik Monk learns Hornets signed Tony Parker

Charlotte guard Malik Monk had not heard the news that the Hornets had signed former San Antonio Spurs great Tony Parker to a reported two-year, $10 million deal. He learned live in one-on-one interview with the Review-Journal.

— Justin Emerson

4:40 — Hornets hold of Thunder

Willy Hernangomez made a free throw with 3 seconds left and teammate Malik Monk then stole the ball to preserve the Charlotte Hornets’ 88-87 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Monk led the Hornets with 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting. He also made 4 of 9 3-pointers. Hernangomez added 16 points.

Rashawn Thomas scored 23 points for Oklahoma City, and Dakari Johnson had 20.

— Mark Anderson

4:18 — Lottery picks Isaac, Bamba lead Magic past Nets

Orlando Magic second-year forward and 2017 lottery pick Jonathan Isaac had 20 points and seven rebounds, and 2018 first-round pick Mohamed Bamba had 11 points in seven rebounds in an 86-80 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Shawn Dawson scored 20 points for Brooklyn, which drafted Dzanan Musa with the No. 29 pick this year.

He did not play against the Magic.

— Sam Gordon

4:05 — Last year’s No. 1 pick prepped to watch Sixers

2017 No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz was courtside before the 76ers met the Celtics.

— Justin Emerson

3:10 — House brings down the house

The 2018 NBA Summer League didn’t start until the third quarter of the Rockets-Pacers game when Danuel House delivered a monster fastbreak windmill dunk to get the crowd at Cox Pavilion on its feet.

House’s highlight dunk quickly blew up on social media.

“I was just making a basketball play,” said House, a wing player for the Rockets. “I was just using my athletic ability and it sort of just happened.”

House wants to be more than just a dunker for the Rockets. He’s a versatile 6-foot-7-inch forward who can shoot and defend.

The Rockets have an opening with Trevor Ariza’s departure to the Phoenix Suns.

“It’s a dream to be playing for my hometown,” said House, who played at Texas A&M. “I was born and raised here and it’s a great honor to represent my family name in the great state of Texas.

“I’m going to stay hungry and do everything I can for my team.”

— Gilbert Manzano

2:26 — Bluiett shines in Pelicans win

Trevon Bluiett scored a game-high 24 points to power the Pelicans over the Raptors, 88-75 at Thomas & Mack. He was 7-for-10 from the floor and made his four free throws. Rawle Alkins and Alfonzo McKinnie led the Raptors with 12 points each.

— Justin Emerson

2:07 p.m. — Opener goes to Rockets

The opening game of the 2018 NBA Summer League went down to the wire with the Houston Rockets edging out the Indiana Pacers 92-89 at Cox Pavilion.

Danuel House and Trevon Duval each scored 20 points to pace the Rockets. Pacers’ first-round pick Aaron Holiday scored a game-high 23 points.

Holiday had a shot to tie the game in the closing seconds but instead passed it to his former UCLA teammate T.J. Leaf as time expired.

— Gilbert Manzano

1:35 p.m. — DeRozan in the house

Toronto star DeMar DeRozan sat courtside watching the Raptors play the Pelicans in the opening game at Thomas & Mack Center.

— Justin Emerson

