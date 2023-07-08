NBA Summer League Day 1: Buzzer-beater and a rap superstar

Here is a look at the scores, schedule, opening-day stars and notable guest appearances from the first round of NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas on Friday.

The first day of NBA Summer League is underway at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

Who: All 30 NBA teams

When: Saturday to July 17

Where: Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion

Tickets: Start at $35 for children and seniors and $45 for adults for single-day pass

Friday’s scores

Minnesota 102, New Orleans 88

Milwaukee 92, Denver 85

Chicago 83, Toronto 74

Houston 100, Portland 99

Cleveland 101, Brooklyn 97

San Antonio 76, Charlotte 68

Sacramento 80, Atlanta 76

Los Angeles Lakers 103, Golden State 96

Saturday’s schedule

Miami vs. Boston, noon, Cox Pavilion, NBAtv

Dallas vs. Oklahoma City, 12:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack, ESPN2

New York vs. Philadelphia, 2 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv

Detroit vs. Orlando, 2:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack, ESPN

Memphis vs. Chicago, 4 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv

Indiana vs. Washington, 5 p.m., Thomas & Mack, ESPN2

Milwaukee vs. Phoenix, 6 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah, 7 p.m., Thomas & Mack, ESPN2

Stars of the day

Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets forward

He would have already been atop this list even before providing the most dramatic moment of the day.

Smith took an inbounds pass with just 0.6 seconds on the clock and buried a 3-pointer from the top of the key to lift the Rockets to a 100-99 win over Portland at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 draft, who averaged 12.8 points and 7.2 rebounds as a rookie, had 29 of his 33 points in the second half and added seven rebounds.

Sharife Cooper, Cleveland Cavaliers guard

The former Auburn standout opened his third summer league with a 27-point effort in a 101-97 victory over the Nets.

Cooper, who was selected by the Hawks in 2021 and played with Atlanta the last two years in Las Vegas, went 8-for-12 from the field and hit 9 of 11 from the free-throw line.

He spent last year with Cleveland’s G-League team.

Brandon Williams, Minnesota Timberwolves guard

The former Arizona guard is looking to make the most of his opportunity with Minnesota and got off to a good start by leading the team with 24 points in a 102-88 win over New Orleans to open the action Friday.

Williams, who made 16 starts and played 24 games with Portland two seasons ago, spent last year with the Hawks’ G-League affiliate.

He added three assists and three steals with a plus-19 rating in the win.

Faces in the crowd

The stars of the basketball world were out to watch the summer debut of Victor Wembanyama, as expected, but the most recognizable face in the courtside seats was that of a music superstar.

Hip-hop megastar J. Cole took in the action while sitting among a group of NBA stars.

Cole, whose given name is Jermaine, tried to walk on to the basketball team at St. John’s.

He played three games for Patriots Basketball Club, a pro club in Rwanda in the Basketball Africa League, in 2021. The 39-year-old also played four games for the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League in 2022.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who had a slightly better professional career, watched the game between the top two picks in the draft from his own courtside seat.

Rich Paul, the founder of Klutch Sports and one of the game’s power brokers, was in attendance at several games throughout the day.

The inspiration for the league’s iconic logo, Jerry West, is a summer league fixture and took in Wembanyama’s debut from the baseline behind the basket.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Lakers coach Darvin Ham were in attendance for the late game between their summer league teams, free from the stress of games that count in the standings. Both coaches watched from courtside, with Ham walking across the floor to greet Kerr between the first and second quarters.

One of Kerr’s current players, former first-round pick Moses Moody, watched the Warriors’ game from a courtside seat.

Zach LaVine was similarly in attendance for the Bulls’ game, as was Anthony Edwards to see the Timberwolves.

Adam Hill Review-Journal