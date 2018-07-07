NBA Summer League Day 2: Baldwin causes fireworks in Blazers’ win

Review-Journal staff report live from the second day of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Review-Journal staff report live from the second day of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Here’s what’s been going on:

2:31 — Baldwin causes fireworks in Blazers’ win

Wade Baldwin IV led all scorers with 20 points and was ejected in the fourth quarter as the Trail Blazers beat the Jazz at Cox Pavilion, 93-78.

Baldwin got tangled up with Utah guard Grayson Allen late in the game and was tossed for a “hostile act,” in which he appeared to hit Allen in the face.

Wade Baldwin ejected for a 'hostile act' after hitting Grayson Allen in the face pic.twitter.com/QmkmBlRr03 — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) July 7, 2018



Baldwin played 26 minutes, and had five rebounds and three assists. Gary Trent Jr. scored 16 points for Portland, and Caled Swanigan had 13 rebounds and 11 points.

Allen’s 16 points tied for the Jazz’s team-high along with Georges Niang and Tony Bradley.

Former Bishop Gorman star Zach Collins had seven rebounds and five points for the Trail Blazers.

— Justin Emerson

2:16 — Leaf leads Pacers to 10-point win over Spurs

TJ Leaf scored 17 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to an 86-76 victory over the San Antonio Spurs at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Derrick White’s 19 points topped all San Antonio scorers.

— Mark Anderson

2:03 — Anticipation building at Thomas & Mack

There is buzz inside the Thomas & Mack Center as the lower bowl is beginning to get full.

The top two picks in this year’s draft, Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns and Marvin Bagley III of the Sacramento Kings, face each other at 4:30 p.m. Later at 8:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Lakers go against the Philadelphia 76ers, and there is no shortage of purple and gold inside the building.

— Mark Anderson

The lower bowl is filling up at the Thomas & Mack Center. Top two draft picks face each other at 4:30 p.m. and the Lakers play at 8:30. #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/7qZpNF1e1i — Mark Anderson (@markanderson65) July 7, 2018

12:49 — Stars in the building

The Summer League players in the Jazz-Trailblazers game at Cox had some talented eyes on them.

First-team All-NBA guard Damian Lillard of the Trail Blazers signed autographs at halftime. Sitting a few seats down from him was Utah’s Rookie of the Year runner-up Donovan Mitchell.

Lillard averaged 26.9 points, 6.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game last season. Mitchell put up 20.5 points, 3.7 assists and 3.7 boards per game last year.

— Justin Emerson

First-team All-NBA guard Damian Lillard signing autographs at halftime of Blazers-Jazz #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/BuXX7a2xMh — Justin Emerson (@J15Emerson) July 7, 2018



Last year’s Rookie if the Year runner-up Donovan Mitchell here watching Jazz-Trailblazers rocking a throwback Karl Malone jersey #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/WCRn2RxNCi — Justin Emerson (@J15Emerson) July 7, 2018



12:04 — Man in the mask

Portland Trailblazers center and former Bishop Gorman standout Zach Collins made his Summer League debut at Cox Pavilion wearing a protective mask. He had two blocks in the first three minutes of the game against the Utah Jazz.

— Justin Emerson

Former @BG_Basketball and current Trailblazers center Zach Collins rocking a mask in his #NBASummer debut pic.twitter.com/4oPtqaDn5y — Justin Emerson (@J15Emerson) July 7, 2018



