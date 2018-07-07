NBA Summer League

NBA Summer League Day 2: Former Bishop Gorman basketball player makes debut

Review-Journal staff
July 7, 2018 - 12:16 pm
 
Updated July 7, 2018 - 12:17 pm

Review-Journal staff report live from the second day of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Here’s what’s been going on:

12:04 — Man in the mask

Portland Trailblazers center and former Bishop Gorman standout Zach Collins made his Summer League debut at Cox Pavilion wearing a protective mask. He had two blocks in the first three minutes of the game against the Utah Jazz.

— Justin Emerson


