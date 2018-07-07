NBA Summer League Day 2: Former Bishop Gorman basketball player makes debut

Review-Journal staff report live from the second day of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Here’s what’s been going on:
12:04 — Man in the mask
Portland Trailblazers center and former Bishop Gorman standout Zach Collins made his Summer League debut at Cox Pavilion wearing a protective mask. He had two blocks in the first three minutes of the game against the Utah Jazz.
— Justin Emerson
Former @BG_Basketball and current Trailblazers center Zach Collins rocking a mask in his #NBASummer debut pic.twitter.com/4oPtqaDn5y
— Justin Emerson (@J15Emerson) July 7, 2018
More NBA Summer League: Follow all of our NBA Summer League coverage online at reviewjournal.com/summerleague and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.