NBA Summer League: Day 2 scores, stars, faces in the crowd — PHOTOS

The second day of the NBA Summer League brought out several notable NBA players to watch some Summer League returners have big games.

Utah Jazz guard Walter Clayton Jr. (13) attempts a three-pointer against the Charlotte Hornets during NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) speaks with coach Chris Jones during a game against the Charlotte Hornets for NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Charlotte Hornets guard K.J. Simpson (25) takes a second to recover after getting knocked over during a game against the Utah Jazz for NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (7) hangs from the rim of the net after dunking the ball during NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Charlotte Hornets player LaMelo Ball attends a game between the Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets during NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Utah Jazz center Adama Sanago (44) holds a towel behind his back in the final moments of a game against the Charlotte Hornets during NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Charlotte Hornets player LaMelo Ball, center, attends a game between the Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets during NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Charlotte Hornets forward Liam McNeeley (33) attempts a layup while Utah Jazz guard/forward Dane Goodwin (36) and Utah Jazz center Adama Sanago (44) attempt to block during NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) attempts a three-pointer against the Charlotte Hornets during NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Charlotte Hornets bench anticipates a three-pointer during NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) communicates with his team while trying to find someone to pass to during a game against the Charlotte Hornets for NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (7) fouls against Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) during NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) speaks to ESPN at the halftime of a game against the Charlotte Hornets during NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Utah Jazz guard Elijah Harkless (16) makes a layup against the Charlotte Hornets during NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Utah Jazz players wear bright-colored shoes on the sidelines during a game against the Charlotte Hornets for NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) dribbles against Charlotte Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miami Heat center Vladislav Goldin (50) celebrates after dunking against the Atlanta Hawks during NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Atlanta Hawks players on the sidelines hold up three fingers after their team made a three-pointer against the Miami Heat during NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Dallas Mavericks fan holds up his giant, autographed foam necklace to try and get a shirt from the T-shirt cannon during a game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat for NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Atlanta Hawks guard Kobe Johnson (12) attempts a layup against Miami Heat guard Erik Stevenson (64) during NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Children lean over to catch a T-shirt from the T-shirt cannon during a game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat for NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miami Heat guard Kira Lewis Jr. (53) grins after accidentally stepping out of bounds during a game against the Atlanta Hawks for NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Atlanta Hawks guard Kobe Bufkin (4) speaks with ESPN at the half of a game against Miami Heat for NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Atlanta Hawks guard Adam Flagler (29) dribbles against Miami Heat guard Kira Lewis Jr. (53) during NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Atlanta Hawks forward Jacob Toppin (0) sits on the bench during a game against Miami Heat for NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans get their basketballs signed before the Atlanta Hawks play against Miami Heat during NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) dribbles up the court, colliding with Atlanta Hawks guard Kobe Johnson (12) during NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Day 2

■ Who: All 30 NBA teams

■ When: Saturday to July 20

■ Where: Thomas &Mack Center and Cox Pavilion

■ Tickets: Start at $67 for single-day general admission

Friday’s scores

Boston 92, Memphis 78

Atlanta 105, Miami 98

Detroit 104, New York 86

Charlotte 111, Utah 105

Toronto 116, Chicago 72

Phoenix 103, Washington 84

L.A. Clippers 95, Houston 92

Portland 106, Golden State 73

Saturday’s schedule

Cleveland vs. Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv/ESPN+

Dallas vs. San Antonio, 1 p.m., Thomas &Mack Center, ESPN

Indiana vs. Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m., Cox, NBAtv/ESPN+

Charlotte vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., T&M, ESPN2

Sacramento vs. Chicago, 5 p.m., Cox, NBAtv/ESPN+

L.A. Lakers vs. New Orleans, 5:30 p.m., T&M, ESPN2

Minnesota vs. Denver, 7 p.m., Cox, NBAtv/ESPN+

Memphis vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m., T&M, ESPN2

Stars of the day

Kobe Bufkin, Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta looked like it was going to squander a 12-point lead to Miami, but Bufkin helped the Hawks escape with a win. Bufkin scored 29 points to lead the Hawks to a 105-98 victory over the Heat.

It wasn’t the best shooting day for Bufkin, who shot 37.5 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from 3. But he was 15 of 15 at the free throw line. He drilled all four of his free throws in the final 14.1 seconds to help the Hawks seal the win. The 6-foot-4-inch guard added three rebounds and three assists.

Bufkin was drafted by Atlanta 15th overall in 2023 out of Michigan. He split his rookie season between the Hawks and their G-League affiliate, College Park. Bufkin appeared in 10 games for the Hawks last season, but underwent surgery for a right shoulder injury last December and missed the rest of the season.

Ronald Holland II, Detroit Pistons

Holland, Detroit’s 2024 first-round draft pick (No. 5 overall), began his second Las Vegas Summer League with a team-high 28 points to lead the Pistons in a 104-86 blowout win against the Knicks.

The 6-8 forward added 11 rebounds, shot 66.7 percent from the floor and was 4-of-5 from 3.

Holland opted to play with the G-League Ignite after graduating from high school in 2023. He appeared in 81 regular-season games for Detroit and averaged 6.4 points per game last year.

Kyle Filipowski, Utah Jazz

Utah came up short against Charlotte, but Filipowski was the most dominant player on the floor. He scored 32 points on a 70.6 percent shooting effort and recorded six rebounds and five assists as the Jazz tried to rally late but fell 111-105 to the Hornets.

Filipowski, who committed eight fouls, took advantage of the Summer League’s rule that a player fouls out at 10.

Utah drafted Filipowski in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft. The 6-11 forward played in 72 games with Utah last season and averaged 9.6 points and 6.1 assists.

Faces in the crowd

Before Friday’s action, Dallas Mavericks forward and No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg popped into the Thomas &Mack to catch up with Atlanta Hawks forward and former high school teammate Asa Newell.

Newell, drafted by the Hawks 23rd overall in this year’s draft, played with Flagg at Montverde Academy (Florida).

Flagg scored 10 points and shot 5-of-21 in his Summer League debut for the Mavericks against Bronny James and the Lakers on Thursday. Dallas held on for an 87-85 win and the game drew 955,000 viewers and peaked at 1.12 million viewers to be the fourth-most watched Summer League game ever, according to ESPN.

Also at the Thomas &Mack, Atlanta coach Quin Snyder and players Onyeka Okongwu, Jalen Johnson, Vit Krejci, Keaton Wallace, Dyson Daniels and Rassoul Gueye all sat together courtside. Miami coach Erik Spoelstra and guard Josh Christopher were also in attendance for the Hawks and Heat meeting.

Fresh off helping Oklahoma City win the NBA title, Thunder forward Jalen Williams stopped by to watch Charlotte and Utah. Williams recently signed a five-year rookie max contract extension that could reach $287 million.

Charlotte guard LaMelo Ball, wearing a bright pink jacket and sweats, arrived in the second quarter to see the Jazz and Hornets and squeezed next to teammates Collin Sexton and Miles Bridges.

Over at Cox Pavilion, Memphis players Zach Edey, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope watched the Grizzlies take on the Celtics.

Caldwell-Pope was traded to Memphis in June as part of the larger trade that sent former Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane to Orlando. Edey wore a boot after he had surgery on his left ankle.

Also at Cox Pavilion, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and Miles “Deuce” McBride from the Knicks watched New York play Detroit. So did Cade Cunningham, Tobias Harris, Duncan Robinson, Paul Reed, Marcus Sasser, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson from the Pistons.

Alex Wright Las Vegas Review-Journal