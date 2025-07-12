NBA Summer League: Day 2 scores, stars, faces in the crowd — PHOTOS
The second day of the NBA Summer League brought out several notable NBA players to watch some Summer League returners have big games.
Day 2
■ Who: All 30 NBA teams
■ When: Saturday to July 20
■ Where: Thomas &Mack Center and Cox Pavilion
■ Tickets: Start at $67 for single-day general admission
Friday’s scores
Boston 92, Memphis 78
Atlanta 105, Miami 98
Detroit 104, New York 86
Charlotte 111, Utah 105
Toronto 116, Chicago 72
Phoenix 103, Washington 84
L.A. Clippers 95, Houston 92
Portland 106, Golden State 73
Saturday’s schedule
Cleveland vs. Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv/ESPN+
Dallas vs. San Antonio, 1 p.m., Thomas &Mack Center, ESPN
Indiana vs. Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m., Cox, NBAtv/ESPN+
Charlotte vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., T&M, ESPN2
Sacramento vs. Chicago, 5 p.m., Cox, NBAtv/ESPN+
L.A. Lakers vs. New Orleans, 5:30 p.m., T&M, ESPN2
Minnesota vs. Denver, 7 p.m., Cox, NBAtv/ESPN+
Memphis vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m., T&M, ESPN2
Stars of the day
Kobe Bufkin, Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta looked like it was going to squander a 12-point lead to Miami, but Bufkin helped the Hawks escape with a win. Bufkin scored 29 points to lead the Hawks to a 105-98 victory over the Heat.
It wasn’t the best shooting day for Bufkin, who shot 37.5 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from 3. But he was 15 of 15 at the free throw line. He drilled all four of his free throws in the final 14.1 seconds to help the Hawks seal the win. The 6-foot-4-inch guard added three rebounds and three assists.
Bufkin was drafted by Atlanta 15th overall in 2023 out of Michigan. He split his rookie season between the Hawks and their G-League affiliate, College Park. Bufkin appeared in 10 games for the Hawks last season, but underwent surgery for a right shoulder injury last December and missed the rest of the season.
Ronald Holland II, Detroit Pistons
Holland, Detroit’s 2024 first-round draft pick (No. 5 overall), began his second Las Vegas Summer League with a team-high 28 points to lead the Pistons in a 104-86 blowout win against the Knicks.
The 6-8 forward added 11 rebounds, shot 66.7 percent from the floor and was 4-of-5 from 3.
Holland opted to play with the G-League Ignite after graduating from high school in 2023. He appeared in 81 regular-season games for Detroit and averaged 6.4 points per game last year.
Kyle Filipowski, Utah Jazz
Utah came up short against Charlotte, but Filipowski was the most dominant player on the floor. He scored 32 points on a 70.6 percent shooting effort and recorded six rebounds and five assists as the Jazz tried to rally late but fell 111-105 to the Hornets.
Filipowski, who committed eight fouls, took advantage of the Summer League’s rule that a player fouls out at 10.
Utah drafted Filipowski in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft. The 6-11 forward played in 72 games with Utah last season and averaged 9.6 points and 6.1 assists.
Faces in the crowd
Before Friday’s action, Dallas Mavericks forward and No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg popped into the Thomas &Mack to catch up with Atlanta Hawks forward and former high school teammate Asa Newell.
Newell, drafted by the Hawks 23rd overall in this year’s draft, played with Flagg at Montverde Academy (Florida).
Flagg scored 10 points and shot 5-of-21 in his Summer League debut for the Mavericks against Bronny James and the Lakers on Thursday. Dallas held on for an 87-85 win and the game drew 955,000 viewers and peaked at 1.12 million viewers to be the fourth-most watched Summer League game ever, according to ESPN.
Also at the Thomas &Mack, Atlanta coach Quin Snyder and players Onyeka Okongwu, Jalen Johnson, Vit Krejci, Keaton Wallace, Dyson Daniels and Rassoul Gueye all sat together courtside. Miami coach Erik Spoelstra and guard Josh Christopher were also in attendance for the Hawks and Heat meeting.
Fresh off helping Oklahoma City win the NBA title, Thunder forward Jalen Williams stopped by to watch Charlotte and Utah. Williams recently signed a five-year rookie max contract extension that could reach $287 million.
Charlotte guard LaMelo Ball, wearing a bright pink jacket and sweats, arrived in the second quarter to see the Jazz and Hornets and squeezed next to teammates Collin Sexton and Miles Bridges.
Over at Cox Pavilion, Memphis players Zach Edey, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope watched the Grizzlies take on the Celtics.
Caldwell-Pope was traded to Memphis in June as part of the larger trade that sent former Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane to Orlando. Edey wore a boot after he had surgery on his left ankle.
Also at Cox Pavilion, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and Miles “Deuce” McBride from the Knicks watched New York play Detroit. So did Cade Cunningham, Tobias Harris, Duncan Robinson, Paul Reed, Marcus Sasser, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson from the Pistons.
Alex Wright Las Vegas Review-Journal