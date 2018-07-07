NBA Summer League Day 2: Trailblazers’ Lillard signs autographs at halftime

Review-Journal staff report live from the second day of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

NBA Summer League on Friday, July 6, 2018, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas.

Review-Journal staff report live from the second day of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Here’s what’s been going on:

12:49 — Stars in the building

The Summer League players in the Jazz-Trailblazers game at Cox had some talented eyes on them.

First-team All-NBA guard Damian Lillard of the Trailblazers signed autographs at halftime. Sitting a few seats down from him was Utah’s Rookie of the Year runner-up Donovan Mitchell.

Lillard averaged 26.9 points, 6.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game last season. Mitchell put up 20.5 points, 3.7 assists and 3.7 boards per game last year.

— Justin Emerson

First-team All-NBA guard Damian Lillard signing autographs at halftime of Blazers-Jazz #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/BuXX7a2xMh — Justin Emerson (@J15Emerson) July 7, 2018



Last year’s Rookie if the Year runner-up Donovan Mitchell here watching Jazz-Trailblazers rocking a throwback Karl Malone jersey #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/WCRn2RxNCi — Justin Emerson (@J15Emerson) July 7, 2018



12:04 — Man in the mask

Portland Trailblazers center and former Bishop Gorman standout Zach Collins made his Summer League debut at Cox Pavilion wearing a protective mask. He had two blocks in the first three minutes of the game against the Utah Jazz.

— Justin Emerson

Former @BG_Basketball and current Trailblazers center Zach Collins rocking a mask in his #NBASummer debut pic.twitter.com/4oPtqaDn5y — Justin Emerson (@J15Emerson) July 7, 2018



