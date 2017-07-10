NBA Summer League Day 3 blog: Steven Spieth wants to make a splash

With his famous brother watching from the Thomas & Mack Center stands and trying to stay out of the limelight, Steven Spieth was on the floor trying to get plenty of attention for himself.

Attendees fill the stand for the Boston Celtics NBA Summer League game against the Los Angles Lakers on Saturday, July 8, 2017. (Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett)

4:05 p.m.: Another Spieth trying to make it professionally

The 6-foot 6-inch wing is auditioning not only for his hometown Dallas Mavericks, but for every NBA team as well as international clubs.

“I think everybody that hasn’t already signed is auditioning for everybody that’s watching,” Spieth said. “So I’m trying to show I can fit into a system and do what the coach wants me to do and play the way I should play.”

Spieth played four years at Brown, averaging 11.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He hooked on with the Mavericks after attending a pro camp in New York and getting their attention.

In today’s 88-77 victory over the Phoenix Suns, Spieth played three minutes, scored two points and grabbed a rebound.

“There are a lot of scouts here, NBA and abroad, so hopefully just trying to raise a couple of eyebrows and see what comes of it,” Spieth said.

His older brother, Jordan, is coming off a victory in the Travelers Championship. He won the June 25 tournament by chipping in from the bunker on the first playoff hole.

Jordan is a former Masters and U.S. Open champion.

His advice for Steven?

“Just enjoy the process,” Spieth said. “You only get to go through this beginning stage of your professional career once.”

— Mark Anderson

3:15 p.m.: Will Stephen Zimmerman play?

The Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets just tipped off in the Cox Pavilion.

Former UNLV standout Rashad Vaughn was in the starting lineup and scored the team’s first five points of the game.

Stephen Zimmerman hasn’t entered and will be looking to make his Las Vegas debut. After being waived by the Orlando Magic last week, Zimmerman didn’t get in Milwaukee’s first Summer League game.

Bucks lead 11-7 with 5:23 left in the first quarter.

— Ashton Ferguson

2:50 p.m.: Cuban makes an appearance

Dallas owner and noted “Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban is in the Thomas & Mack Center watching his Mavericks.

The Mavs are having no problems with Phoenix, leading the Suns 67-48 late in the third quarter.

Mike James leads the Mavericks with 16 points, and No. 4 overall pick Josh Jackson has 11.

— Mark Anderson

1:02 p.m.: Fultz ruled out for remainder of Summer League

No. 1 overall draft pick Markelle Fultz will miss the remainder of Summer Leauge, the Philadelphia 76ers announced Sunday.

Fultz sprained his ankle in the second half of Philadelphia’s 95-93 win over the Golden State Warriors at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday night.

The team announced Fultz has a lateral ankle sprain and is expected to return to basketball activities in one or two weeks.

— Sam Gordon