NBA Summer League: Day 3 scores, stars, faces in the crowd — PHOTOS

After struggling in his Summer League debut, Cooper Flagg bounced back with a 31-point performance in front of a star-studded crowd on the third day of the NBA Summer League.

Day 3

■ Who: All 30 NBA teams

■ When: Sunday to July 20

■ Where: Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion

■ Tickets: Start at $67 for single-day general admission

Saturday’s scores

Cleveland 93, Milwaukee 83

San Antonio 76, Dallas 69

Oklahoma City 104, Indiana 85

Charlotte 96, Philadelphia 94

Sacramento 109, Chicago 92

L.A. Lakers 94, New Orleans 81

Minnesota 94, Denver 83

Memphis 96, Portland 86

Sunday’s schedule

Phoenix vs. Atlanta, 12:30 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv/ESPN+

Detroit vs. Houston, 1 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center, ESPN2

New York vs. Boston, 2:30 p.m., Cox, NBAtv/ESPN+

Toronto vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., T&M, ESPN2

Miami vs. Cleveland, 4:30 p.m., Cox, NBAtv/ESPN+

Brooklyn vs. Washington, 5 p.m., T&M, ESPN2

Milwaukee vs. L.A. Clippers, 6:30 p.m., Cox, NBAtv/ESPN+

Golden State vs. Utah, 7 p.m., T&M, ESPN2

Stars of the day

Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks

Scoring wasn’t an issue for Flagg in his second Summer League game. The first-overall pick scored 31 points in 31 minutes, but Dallas fell to San Antonio 76-69.

Flagg scored 10 points on a 5-of-21 shooting effort in his Summer League opener on Thursday. Against the Spurs, Flagg was 10 of 21, made three 3-pointers and was 8 of 13 at the free-throw line while grabbing four rebounds.

On Saturday, Flagg showcased his athleticism, throwing down an alley-oop dunk in transition and converting on a couple of one-handed dunks. Flagg said he felt “more comfortable” going into his second Summer League game.

“I tried to get to the free-throw line, get some stuff early and get to the rim,” Flagg said. “I trusted all the work. They’re the same shots, they’re nothing different. I know what I can do.”

Nae’Qwan Tomlin, Cleveland Cavaliers

Tomlin followed up a 30-point performance from his first Summer League game this year with another strong outing to help Cleveland hold off Milwaukee. Tomlin scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Cavaliers to a 93-83 win over the Bucks.

Tomlin shot 9 of 12 from the field and added four assists and two steals. The 6-foot-10-inch forward is shooting 75 percent (21 of 28) from the floor and is 5 of 10 from 3 in his two Summer League games.

After going undrafted out of Memphis in 2024, Tomlin joined Cleveland for the Summer League last year and spent most of the previous season in the G-League with the Cleveland Charge. He appeared in five games for the Cavaliers.

Chris Youngblood, Oklahoma City

In an NBA Finals rematch, Youngblood helped Oklahoma City get its second win in Las Vegas. Youngblood scored 21 points and added three assists in the Thunder’s 104-85 win over the Pacers.

Youngblood shot 7 of 12 from the floor and was 5 of 8 from 3 on Saturday. The 6-4 guard scored 19 points on a 70 percent shooting effort in Oklahoma City’s 90-81 win against Brooklyn on Thursday.

Youngblood was not drafted out of Alabama, but signed with Oklahoma City for the Summer League and played with the Thunder in the Salt Lake City Summer League.

Faces in the crowd

Cooper Flagg’s second game, and the Las Vegas Summer League debut of San Antonio guard Dylan Harper, the second overall pick, brought out many stars in a large crowd at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson sat on the baseline to watch Flagg and Harper battle. He was alongside Ace Bailey, the fifth overall pick by the Utah Jazz in this year’s draft. Bailey did not play in Utah’s game Friday against Charlotte.

San Antonio center Victor Wembanyama, the top pick of the 2023 draft, sat with many of his Spurs teammates to watch Harper’s debut. Harper finished with 16 points and six rebounds after sitting out the Spurs’ first game due to a groin injury.

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, general manager Nico Harrison and minority owner Mark Cuban all made return appearances. So did actors Jason Sudeikis and Cedric the Entertainer, and five-time NBA All-Star John Wall.

New Milwaukee Bucks forward Myles Turner watched the Bucks and Cavaliers face off at Cox Pavilion. Turner, who helped the Pacers reach the NBA Finals this season, signed a four-year $107 million contract with Milwaukee on July 7.

Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Sam Merrill from the Cleveland Cavaliers were also in attendance. The Indiana Pacers showed out with coach Rick Carlisle, assistant Jenny Boucek and players Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard.

Among other notable NBA stars returning for a second straight day were Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace from the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte guards LaMelo Ball and Collin Sexton.

Philadelphia showed out with Tyrese Maxey, Trendon Watford and coach Nick Nurse. Maxey started his day at Michelob Ultra Arena, where he watched the Aces defeat Golden State 104-102.

Alex Wright, Las Vegas Review-Journal.