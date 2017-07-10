NBA Summer League Day 4 blog: No Lonzo Ball for Lakers-Kings tonight

Monday’s updates from the NBA Summer League at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

Los Angeles Lakers' Lonzo Ball during a basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, July 7, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles takes on Boston during their NBA Summer League Game Saturday, July 8, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Sam Morris Las Vegas News Bureau

2:08 p.m.: No Lonzo tonight

The many Los Angeles Lakers fans filing into the Thomas & Mack Center to stake out their seats will be disappointed to know Lonzo Ball won’t play tonight against the Sacramento Kings.

Lakers reporter Mike Trudell tweeted the Lakers will not only be without Ball (groin), but also Josh Hart (ankle) and Kyle Kuzma (cramps).

Not having Ball takes a lot of luster out of the matchup between the Lakers and Kings, specifically the expected duel with Sacramento No. 5 overall pick De’Aaron Fox and Ball, who went second overall.

Fox tweeted his disappointment with an emoji of someone slapping his forehead. He since has deleted that post

De'Aaron Fox's since-deleted tweet, presumably in reference to no rematch with Ball. pic.twitter.com/tnHVfOxAAw — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) July 10, 2017

— Mark Anderson

1:30 p.m.: Atlanta leads Chicago after first quarter

Forward DeAndre’ Bembre, a first-round pick out of Saint Joseph’s last year, leads all scorers with nine points as the Hawks lead the Bulls 16-15 after the first quarter in the opening game Monday in the Cox Pavilion.

Bembry played 5 of 10 minutes and went 3-for-4 from the field.

Lauri Markkanen, the No. 7 pick in this year’s draft, is struggling out of the gates for the Bulls. The 7-footer from Arizona played the entire quarter and was 1-for-5 shooting.

Vince Carter and Grant Hill were spotted in the Cox Pavilion.

— Ashton Ferguson