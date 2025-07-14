NBA Summer League: Day 4 scores, stars, faces in the crowd — PHOTOS

Check out the scores, stars of the day and notable faces in the crowd from the fourth day of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Day 4

■ Who: All 30 NBA teams

■ When: Monday to July 20

■ Where: Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion

■ Tickets: Start at $67 for single-day general admission

Sunday’s scores

Atlanta 98, Phoenix 80

Detroit 98, Houston 83

Boston 94, New York 81

Toronto 89, Orlando 86

Cleveland 92, Miami 72

Washington 102, Brooklyn 96

L.A. Clippers 106, Milwaukee 91

Golden State 103, Utah 93

Monday’s schedule

Atlanta vs. Houston, 1:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center, NBAtv/ESPN+

Chicago vs. Indiana, 3 p.m., Cox Pavilion, ESPNU

Charlotte vs. Dallas, 3:30 p.m., T&M, NBAtv/ESPN+

Boston vs. Miami, 5 p.m., Cox, ESPNU

Utah vs. San Antonio, 5:30 p.m., T&M, NBAtv/ESPN+

Phoenix vs. Sacramento, 7 p.m., Cox, ESPNU

L.A. Clippers vs. L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m., T&M, NBAtv/ESPN+

Stars of the day

Jaylon Tyson, Cleveland Cavaliers

Tyson scored 10 of his team-high 21 points in the third quarter to help Cleveland defeat Miami 92-72. The Cavaliers outscored the Heat 30-13 in the third quarter. Tyson entered Sunday averaging 19 points, 7.5 assists and six rebounds in Cleveland’s first two Summer League games.

The 6-foot-6-inch forward added six rebounds, five assists and two steals. He shot 8-of-17 from the field and made both of his 3-pointers during the third quarter as Cleveland improved to 2-1 in Summer League play.

Cleveland selected Tyson in the first round, 20th overall, in the 2024 draft out of California. Tyson split time between the G-League and Cleveland last year. He appeared in 47 games for the Cavaliers.

Asa Newell, Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta’s 2025 first-round pick shined to lead the Hawks as they improved to 3-0. Newell recorded a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds to help the Hawks to a 98-80 win over the Suns in Sunday’s first game at Cox Pavilion.

Newell made 6 of 10 field goals and was 4-of-5 on 3-pointers. The 6-10 forward was selected 23rd overall by Atlanta in last month’s draft.

Newell averaged 13 points and 9.5 rebounds in Atlanta’s first two Summer League contests. In his lone college season at Georgia, Newell averaged 15.4 points and was named to the All-SEC freshman team. Newell played high school basketball at Montverde Academy (Florida) with other 2025 first-round picks Cooper Flagg and Derik Queen.

Daniss Jenkins, Detroit Pistons

Jenkins delivered, scoring 23 points and dishing out six assists to help the Pistons roll past Houston 98-83. The 6-4 guard shot 70 percent from the field and was 3 of 4 from 3. Jenkins scored 18 points on a 63.6 percent shooting effort in Detroit’s 104-86 win against New York on Friday.

Jenkins played at four colleges — Pacific, Odessa College (Texas), Iona and St. John’s. Jenkins was undrafted out of St. John’s in 2024 and signed a two-way contract with the Pistons before the 2024 Summer League.

Jenkins spent most of last season in the G-League with the Motor City Cruise. He was named to the G-League All-Rookie Team while averaging 21.2 points and 7.3 assists in 32 games. Jenkins appeared in seven games with the Pistons.

Faces in the crowd

NBA commissioner Adam Silver was in the Thomas & Mack Center to take in the fourth day of the Las Vegas Summer League.

Atlanta had plenty of supporters as it continued its winning ways in Las Vegas. Four-time All-Star guard Trae Young stopped by to watch the Hawks roll past Phoenix and stay undefeated at Summer League.

Teammates Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Keaton Wallace, Vit Krejci and Rassoul Gueye sat alongside Young on the baseline at Cox Pavilion.

No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg came to the Thomas & Mack Center to watch the early games. Multiple reports said Dallas was going to shut down Flagg for the rest of the Summer League after the 18-year-old scored 31 points on 10-for-21 shooting in a victory over San Antonio on Saturday.

Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. came by to watch his new team face the Wizards. Denver traded Porter and a first-round pick to Brooklyn for Cameron Johnson.

Detroit was also well represented with 2025 All-Star guard Cade Cunningham making an appearance. He was joined on the Thomas & Mack baseline by teammates Duncan Robinson, Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris and Jaden Ivey.

Also checking out Detroit and Houston were Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson and Dorian Finney-Smith from the Rockets.

New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges made a return appearance at the Summer League. He was at Cox Pavilion with new coach Mike Brown.

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was also in attendance, along with players Luka Garza, Josh Minott, Georges Niang and Xavier Tillman.

Other NBA players in attendance included Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes and Orlando Magic teammates Anthony Black and Jonathan Isaac. Sam Merrill and De’Andre Hunter from the Cleveland Cavaliers also stopped by.

Alex Wright. Las Vegas Review-Journal.