NBA Summer League Day 5: Las Vegas experience pays off
In the their second NBA Summer Leagues, David Duke Jr. and Trevor Hudgins made the most of their opportunities for Brooklyn and Houston, respectively.
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE: DAY 5
Who: All 30 NBA teams
When: Wednesday to Monday
Where: Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion
Tickets: Start at $35 for children and seniors and $45 for adults for single-day pass
Tuesday’s scores
Brooklyn 92, Milwaukee 71
Houston 105, Oklahoma City 92
New Orleans 82, Phoenix 73
Portland 97, Charlotte 93
Chicago 107, Sacramento 99
San Antonio 96, Washington 85
Wednesday’s schedule
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis, 12:30 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv
Minnesota vs. Atlanta, 1 p.m., Thomas & Mack, ESPN2
Golden State vs. Dallas, 2:30 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv
Toronto vs. Detroit, 3 p.m., Thomas & Mack, ESPN2
Oklahoma City vs. Indiana, 4:30 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv
New York vs. Orlando, 5 p.m., Thomas & Mack, ESPN
Denver vs. Utah, 6:30 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics, 7 p.m., Thomas & Mack, ESPN
Reese, James headline opening college event
College basketball season will begin in Las Vegas, with two of the biggest names in college basketball headlining the four-game event.
Bronny James will make his college debut with Southern California, and Angel Reese and reigning women’s champion Louisiana State will partake in the Hall of Fame Series at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 6, the first day of the college basketball season.
Four games are on tap, two men’s games — Southern California vs. Kansas State and Oregon vs. Georgia — and two women’s games — LSU vs. Colorado and Southern California vs. Ohio State.
Times are still to be determined. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday and are available at hofseries.com.
Stars of the day
David Duke Jr., Brooklyn Nets forward
A member of the All-NBA G League first team last season, Duke Jr. led a balanced Brooklyn scoring attack with 24 points in a win over Milwaukee.
The 6-foot-4-inch guard from Providence grabbed eight rebounds and added three assists and steals on a 53.3 percent shooting effort. Despite six turnovers and four fouls, Duke Jr., in his second Summer League with the Nets, had a plus-minus of 35.
Trevor Hudgins, Houston Rockets guard
With Jabari Smith Jr., the Summer League’s leading scorer, and 2023 first-round pick Tari Eason finished for the rest of the event, Hudgins gave the Rockets a much-needed boost on offense in a win over Oklahoma City.
Hudgins, in his second Summer League with the Rockets, scored 26 points on 50 percent shooting. The 6-foot guard made five 3-pointers and added seven assists and three rebounds.
He’s used to leading a team, as he helped Northwest Missouri State to three Division II national championships (2019, 2021 and 2022). He was the tournament’s most outstanding player in 2019 and 2022, and the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II player of the year in 2021 and 2022.
Nick Smith Jr., Charlotte Hornets guard
The No. 27 overall pick from this year’s draft scored 33 points as he came up short in his efforts to help will the Hornets to a come-from-behind victory against Portland.
Smith Jr., an old AAU teammate to Charlotte No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller, shot 65 percent from the field and made four 3-pointers. The 6-5 guard from Arkansas added four rebounds and three assists.
Faces in the crowd
While the schedule was light, there was no shortage of star power on Day 5.
Ten-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony sat courtside at the Thomas & Mack to watch Tuesday’s action.
Hall of Famer Jerry West took his usual spot on the baseline to take in another day of basketball. Oklahoma City teammates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey checked out the Thunder in their game against Houston.
At Cox Pavilion, Zion Williamson and Larry Nance Jr. were in attendance to see the Pelicans defeat the Suns.
Brooklyn teammates Cam Thomas, the 2021 Summer League co-MVP, and Royce O’Neale, also stopped by Cox Pavilion to see the Nets blow past the Bucks.
Alex Wright Review-Journal