NBA Summer League Day 5: Results from afternoon games

Updating from Day 5 of the NBA Summer League at the Thomas Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

A general view of the Thomas & Mack Center during an NBA summer league basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Wrapping up Day 5 of the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion:

Tuesday’s results

■ Trail Blazers 95, Spurs 89 — Portland 2018 second-round pick Gary Trent Jr. scored 20 points, and 2016 first-round pick Wade Baldwin IV, formerly of the Memphis Grizzlies, had 16 points and nine assists. San Antonio 2018 first-round pick Lonnie Walker IV had 12 points.

■ Heat 98, Jazz 90 — Bam Adebayo had 24 points and nine rebounds made made 14 of 16 free throws in Miami’s victory over Utah. Four Heat scored in double figures, and the team shot 27 of 30 from the free-throw line. Grayson Allen and Diamond Stone each had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Jazz.

■ Hawks 101, Bulls 93 — Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young made seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points in his best Summer League performance to date. Bulls 2018 lottery pick Wendell Carter had 23 points and six rebounds.

■ Kings 94, Grizzlies 80 — Harry Giles continues his strong Summer League with 11 points and 12 rebounds to lead Sacramento over Memphis. Former No. 15 overall pick Justin Jackson tallied a game-high 20 points for the Kings, and Frank Mason had 10 points and 13 assists. Five Grizzlies scored in double figures, led by 17 points from Wayne Seldon and Ivan Rabb, who also had eight rebounds. No. 4 overall pick Jaren Jackson Jr. did not play.

Local spotlight

Ike Nwamu, who played his senior year at UNLV in 2015-16, scored 18 points for the Heat in their 98-90 victory over the Jazz at Thomas & Mack.

On scene

Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were courtside to watch Utah play the Miami Heat at Thomas & Mack and sign autographs. Heat President Pat Riley was on hand to watch his team play the Jazz. Chicago center Robin Lopez was at Cox Pavilion to watch the Bulls take on the Hawks. Lakers legend Magic Johnson was at Thomas & Mack to see Los Angeles face the Knicks.

More NBA Summer League: Follow all of our NBA Summer League coverage online at reviewjournal.com/summerleague and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.