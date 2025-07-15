NBA Summer League Day 5 scores, stars, faces in the crowd — PHOTOS

Check out the scores, stars of the day and faces in the crowd during the fifth day of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Atlanta Hawks forward Javan Johnson (13) dunks past Houston Rockets guard Kennedy Chandler (47) during the NBA Summer League game at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, July 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cleveland Cavaliers players stand on the sidelines during an NBA Summer League basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, July 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson runs down the court during an NBA Summer League basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, July 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson (20) reacts after drawing a foul from Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) during an NBA Summer League basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, July 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

NBA Summer League Day 5

■ Who: All 30 NBA teams

■ When: Tuesday to July 20

■ Where: Thomas &Mack Center and Cox Pavilion

■ Tickets: Start at $67 for single-day general admission

Monday’s scores

Atlanta 111, Houston 108 (OT)

Chicago 114, Indiana 105

Charlotte 87, Dallas 69

Miami 100, Boston 96

San Antonio 93, Utah 91 (OT)

Sacramento 94, Phoenix 76

L.A. Clippers 67, L.A. Lakers 58

Tuesday’s schedule

Minnesota vs. Detroit, 1:30 p.m., Thomas &Mack Center, NBAtv/ESPN+

Brooklyn vs. New York, 3 p.m., Cox Pavilion, ESPN2

Oklahoma City vs. Orlando, 3:30 p.m., T&M, NBAtv/ESPN+

Toronto vs. Denver, 5 p.m., Cox, ESPN+

Philadelphia vs. Washington, 5:30 p.m., T&M, NBAtv/ESPN+

Portland vs. New Orleans, 7 p.m., Cox, ESPN

Golden State vs. Memphis, 7:30 p.m., T&M, NBAtv/ESPN+

Stars of the day

Kobe Bufkin, Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta and Houston needed overtime to decide a winner in Monday’s first game and Bufkin came through for the Hawks. Bufkin scored five of his team-high 25 points in overtime to lift the Hawks over the Rockets 111-108.

Bufkin made a jumper and was 3-of-4 at the free throw line during the extra two minutes to score five of Atlanta’s seven points in the period. Bufkin added six rebounds, three assists and two steals. He shot 8-of-15 from the field and was 50 percent (4 of 8) from 3.

The 6-foot-4-inch guard out of Michigan is averaging 21.3 points in three Summer League games. Atlanta selected Bufkin in the first round (15th overall) in 2023. He is recovering from surgery on his right shoulder that forced him to miss most of last season.

Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls

Buzelis scored a game-high 28 points and his nine first-quarter points helped Chicago race to an early lead and beat Indiana. Chicago outscored Indiana 32-18 in the first quarter, and the Bulls hung on for a 114-105 win.

Buzelis shot 8-of-14 from the floor, was 10-of-13 at the free throw line and grabbed five rebounds. The 6-10 forward is averaging 22.5 points in two Summer League contests. He averaged 16.4 points in five Las Vegas Summer League games last year.

Chicago drafted Buzelis 11th overall in the 2024 draft from the G-League Ignite. He appeared in 80 games with the Bulls last season and was named to the NBA’s all-rookie second team while averaging 8.6 points per game.

Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets

The fourth overall pick in this year’s draft had his best Summer League game after a tough opener last week. Knueppel recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds to help Charlotte defeat Dallas 87-69 and improve to 3-0 in Las Vegas.

Knueppel made 5 of 10 shots and three 3-pointers and had four assists. Knueppel scored five points and made one field goal in 30 minutes on Friday in Charlotte’s opener against Utah. He did not play in Charlotte’s previous game Saturday due to an ankle injury.

The 6-5 forward starred next to Cooper Flagg at Duke. Knueppel was second-team All-ACC and the ACC tournament MVP in helping the Blue Devils reach the Final Four.

Faces in the crowd

Flagg’s Summer League on the court has come to an end after Dallas said it would shut down the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft after two games in Las Vegas, but Flagg was still at the Thomas &Mack Center to support the Mavericks in their game against Charlotte.

Flagg averaged 21 points, five rebounds and shot 35.7 percent from the field in his two Summer League games.

One of Flagg’s new teammates was in attendance: Guard D’Angelo Russell was courtside for the Mavericks-Hornets contest. Russell signed a two-year, $13 million contract with Dallas on July 6.

San Antonio Spurs All-Star center Victor Wembanyama watched the Spurs and Jazz battle with new teammate Kelly Olynyk. San Antonio acquired Olynyk in a trade with the Wizards on July 9.

UNLV men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner took in Monday’s action inside the arena where he will coach the Rebels this fall. Lakers coach JJ Redick came by to check out the Battle of Los Angeles between the Clippers and Lakers in the nightcap.

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson made a return appearance to the Summer League. His younger brother Kobe is on the Hawks’ Summer League roster.

Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard was at Cox Pavilion to see Indiana face Chicago.

Also at Cox Pavilion was new Heat guard Norman Powell, who Miami acquired from the Clippers as part of a three-team trade that also involved Utah.

Alex Wright Las Vegas Review-Journal