NBA Summer League Day 6 blog: No talk for now on a Las Vegas NBA team

Golden State Warriors' Bryce Alford (12) drives against the Minnesota Timberwolves during a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

2:21 p.m.: Mavericks guard Devin Harris taking in Summer League

Dallas guard Devin Harris was at the Hawks-Pelicans game and likes what he is seeing from the young players at Summer League. Harris, who has been here since Saturday, was encouraged by the level of play and what he’s seen happening on the court.

“Our rookies really surprised me. Dennis Smith, and I’ve enjoyed watching (Jayson) Tatum too. He’s very fluid and very smooth in the stuff he’s doing out here.

“I come every year, I enjoy watching the games and the young guys coming in. So far I’ve been kind of impressed. The games have been pretty good, seen some pretty good talent.”

— Jonathan Saxon

1:10 p.m.: No talk for now regarding a team in Las Vegas

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said there was no discussion regarding relocation or expansion at this time, but said he expected the league to add teams in the future at some point.

“In essence, in some ways we feel like we have a team here already if you think about the presence we have,” Silver said. “I feel that we do well in the Las Vegas market, so from an expansion standpoint, I’m not focused on having a team here. But at the point when we ultimately may look at expansion, which we will at some point — growth is inevitable — I’m sure we’ll look at this market. We’ll look at others as well.”

The NBA announced rules changes regarding timeouts and the trade deadline.

As for timeouts, the league reduced the number for an entire game from 18 for both teams to 14, with each side being allowed to call up to two instead of three in the final three minutes.

Also, the NBA moved the trade deadline from after the All-Star Game to 10 days beforehand.

— Mark Anderson