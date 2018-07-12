NBA Summer League Day 6: Results from Wednesday’s games

Wrapping up Day 6 of the NBA Summer League at the Thomas Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

The NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Wednesday’s results

■ Clippers 89, Wizards 74 — Four Los Angeles starters had at least 14 points in the victory, led by Reggie Upshaw’s 24 points and nine rebounds. Angel Delgado had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 17 points and six assists. Devin Robinson had 26 points and 10 rebounds for Washington.

■ Cavaliers 96, Kings 84 — First-round pick Collin Sexton had 25 points and seven assists to continue his impressive summer for Cleveland. He was 9-for-15 shooting and made 7-of-9 free throws. Justin Jackson contributed 20 points and four rebounds for Sacramento in the loss.

■ Rockets 109, Nets 102 — Seven Houston players scored in double figures, led by Danuel House’s 18 points. Zhou Qi and De’Anthony Melton each scored 17. Jarrett Allen had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Brooklyn. Milton Doyle had 21 points and six assists off the bench.

■ Bulls 95, Mavericks 83 — Wendell Carter Jr. turned in another solid performance for Chicago in the victory with 19 points and nine rebounds. Former Boise State player Chandler Hutchison had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulls.

■ Pistons 64, Timberwolves 59 — Bruce Brown led Detroit with team highs of 15 points and 11 rebounds at Cox Pavilion. For Minnesota, Keita Bates-Diop scored 19 and Amile Jefferson added 15 rebounds.

■ Hawks 107, Pacers 101 — Tyler Dorsey had a game-high 24 points as Atlanta erased a 27-point deficit. Atlanta’s Omari Spellman contributed 13 points and nine rebounds. For Indiana, Alize Johnson had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

■ Raptors 85, Nuggets 77 — OG Anunoby led all scorers with 22 points in Toronto’s victory. Codi Miller McIntyre had 11 assists for the Raptors. Monte Morris had 21 points and seven assists for Denver; Malik Beasley had 19 points and Tyler Lydon 10 rebounds.

■ Hornets 87, Warriors 69 — Dwayne Bacon scored 19 points and Willy Hernangomez had 18 points and 13 rebounds to lift Charlotte. Golden State had 20 points from Marcus Derrickson.

Wednesday’s attendance

10,816 (both venues); total: 84,989

Star of the day

Trae Young, the No. 5 overall pick in last month’s draft, led the charge in the Hawks’ dramatic comeback win over the Pacers. Young dished out eight assists and scored 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting. Young has turned in back-to-back 20-point performances after a slow summer start.

Local spotlight

Centennial High product Troy Brown Jr. had 10 points, four rebounds and two assists for the Wizards.

On scene

A pair of legendary centers were in attendance for the opening game at the Thomas &Mack Center. Celtics icon Bill Russell sat courtside while Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar roamed in a Yasiel Puig Dodgers jersey. Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin was at Cox Pavilion to watch his team play the Rockets. Retired boxing star Floyd Mayweather watched Young and the Hawks face the Pacers at Thomas &Mack.

Thursday’s games

At Cox Pavilion

■ Miami vs. New Orleans, 1 p.m.

■ Memphis vs. Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

■ San Antonio vs. Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

■ Utah vs. Orlando, 7 p.m.

At Thomas &Mack Center

■ New York vs. Boston, 1:30 p.m.

■ Philadelphia vs. Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.

■ L.A. Clippers vs. L.A. Lakers, 5:30 p.m.

■ Atlanta vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m.