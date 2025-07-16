NBA Summer League: Day 6 scores, stars, faces in the crowd — PHOTOS

Check out the scores, stars of the day and faces in the crowd during the sixth day of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Malevy Leons (17) lays up the ball past Orlando Magic guard Alondes Williams (51) during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Orlando Magic guard Ethan Thompson (55) drives the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jazian Gortman, right, drives the ball against Orlando Magic guard Ethan Thompson (55) during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Brooks Barnhizer (23) drives to the basket against Orlando Magic guard Johnell Davis (57) during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Orlando Magic guard Wendell Moore Jr. (54) looks to shoot against Oklahoma City Thunder center Branden Carlson (15) during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Brooks Barnhizer (23) lays up the ball around Orlando Magic center Skal Labissiere (64) during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell, left, looks to get around Orlando Magic guard Jaden Akins (53) during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) is helped up by teammates Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Youngblood (40) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Brooks Barnhizer (23) during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oklahoma City Thunder center Mady Sissoko (42) dunks the ball against Orlando Magic forward Zach Freemantle (63) during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jazian Gortman (26) grabs a rebound against the Orlando Magic during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic (44) passes the ball around Orlando Magic guard Johnell Davis, center, and Orlando Magic center Skal Labissiere (64) during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Brooks Barnhizer (23) looks to pass under pressure from Orlando Magic center Skal Labissiere (64) during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oklahoma City Thunder players on the bench celebrate as the team leads against the Orlando Magic during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) shoots over Orlando Magic guard Jaden Akins (53) during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Orlando Magic guard Jaden Akins (53) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Malevy Leons (17) during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) goes to the basket under pressure from Orlando Magic guard Johnell Davis (57) during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Cameron Brown (16) jumps to block a shot from the Orlando Magic during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Brooks Barnhizer (23) scores on a one-handed dunk against the Orlando Magic during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Basketball fans look on from the audience as the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Orlando Magic during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) brings the ball up court against Orlando Magic guard Jaden Akins (53) during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

NBA Summer League Day 6

■ Who: All 30 NBA teams

■ When: Wednesday to July 20

■ Where: Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion

■ Tickets: Start at $67 for single-day general admission

Tuesday’s scores

Minnesota 89, Detroit 73

New York 97, Brooklyn 93

Oklahoma City 92, Orlando 75

Toronto 101, Denver 97

Philadelphia 74, Washington 58

Wednesday’s schedule

Sacramento vs. Cleveland, 12:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center, ESPN2

Phoenix vs. Minnesota, 2 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv/ESPN+

Milwaukee vs. Chicago, 2:30 p.m., T&M, ESPN2

Orlando vs. Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m., Cox, NBAtv/ESPN+

Dallas vs. Philadelphia, 5 p.m., T&M, ESPN

New Orleans vs. Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m., Cox, NBAtv/ESPN+

Washington vs. Utah, 7 p.m., T&M, ESPN

Stars of the day

Terrence Shannon, Jr., Minnesota Timberwolves

Shannon continues to put on a scoring clinic in Las Vegas. He led Minnesota with 24 points in the team’s win over Detroit at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Timberwolves improved to 3-0 in Las Vegas and are in contention for one of the four spots in Saturday’s semifinals.

Shannon, a 6-foot-6 guard, also had five rebounds, three assists and two steals Tuesday. The 2024 first-round pick out of Illinois was 6-of-9 from the field, 3-of-3 from 3-point range and made all nine of his free-throw attempts. Shannon, 24, is averaging 22.7 points per game in the NBA Summer League so far.

Tyler Kolek, New York Knicks

Kolek scored 23 first-half points Tuesday to help New York pick up its first win in Las Vegas. The 6-foot-3 guard added four assists, four steals and two rebounds in his team’s win over the Nets at Cox Pavilion. He finished with 25 points, with 15 of those coming on 3-pointers.

Kolek was a 2024 second-round pick by the Portland Trail Blazers out of Marquette but was traded to the Knicks on draft night. He split time between New York and its G-League affiliate the Westchester Knicks in White Plains, New York, last season.

Kolek, 24, had a memorable New Year’s Day with the organization. He played 40 minutes and scored 36 points for Westchester, then was called up and played 12 minutes for New York later that night.

Ajay Mitchell, Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City continued its winning ways behind a big night from Mitchell. He scored 27 points while shooting 9-of-13 from the floor and added seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in a win over Orlando at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Thunder improved to 3-0 in Las Vegas with the victory. Mitchell, 23, is averaging 20 points per game in the NBA Summer League so far while shooting 51.4 percent from the field.

Mitchell, a 6-foot-5 guard, played in 36 games for Oklahoma City last season. He made 12 appearances in the playoffs during the team’s championship run.

Faces in the crowd

The crowds at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion were a little smaller Tuesday compared to the first five days of the NBA Summer League, but several stars still stopped by.

Magic teammates Jalen Suggs and Jett Howard sat on the Thomas & Mack Center baseline to watch their team take on the Thunder. Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley was also in attendance.

The practice gym underneath the Cox Pavilion was filled with star power at one point, as the NBA held a photo shoot for all its rookies. Almost all the top picks from this year’s draft were in attendance, such as Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (No. 1), San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (No. 2) and Charlotte Hornets forward Kon Knueppel (No. 4). Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey (No. 5), who has not played in Las Vegas, was also at the photo shoot.

One player who didn’t participate was Philadelphia 76ers guard V.J. Edgecombe (No. 3), who made his Las Vegas debut after recovering from a thumb injury. Edgecombe, with teammate Kelly Oubre Jr. watching, scored 15 points in his team’s win over Washington at Thomas & Mack Center.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson took in his team’s game against Portland at the Cox Pavilion.

Late Monday night, Lakers star LeBron James showed up at the NBA Summer League for the second time to watch his son Bronny play. LeBron James was joined by his daughter Zhuri to watch Bronny score 17 points in the Lakers’ loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at the Thomas & Mack Center. Bronny James is averaging 13 points per game so far in Las Vegas.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves, center Jaxson Hayes, forward Jarred Vanderbilt, forward Jake LaRavia and newly-acquired center Deandre Ayton also stopped by Monday.

Alex Wright Las Vegas Review-Journal