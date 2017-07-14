NBA Summer League Day 7 blog: Nets depending on Hollis-Jefferson

4:30 p.m.: Hollis-Jefferson last one remaining
He has played only two seasons, but Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is a veteran by the Brooklyn Nets’ standards.
The Nets have gone through so many changes that he’s the only remaining player since Sean Marks became general manager in February 2016.
“I definitely feel like they love my energy and they love me being vocal,” Hollis-Jefferson said.
Hollis-Jefferson, a 6-foot 7-inch forward, was drafted out of Arizona by the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round (23rd overall) in 2015, then was traded to Brooklyn.
He has started 67 career games and played in 107, averaging 7.9 points and 5.7 rebounds. Last season, he averaged 8.7 and 5.8.
Now the Nets are looking to Hollis-Jefferson to be that stabilizing force among the sea of change.
“I’m trying to show the guys this is what they want and this is how they want it done,” Hollis-Jefferson said. “Just being active and just playing my role and stepping up to the challenge.”
The many changes haven’t been easy. Watching teammate and good friend Brook Lopez get dealt last month to the Los Angeles Lakers was especially difficult.
“The sooner that you understand this is part of a business, the better off you are,” Hollis-Jefferson said. “Things happen. Before they traded Brook, Brook was that way. I have ‘X’ amount of teammates. It’s a part of basketball. So understanding that and working through it and (he’s) making sure the pieces that they put in are great pieces, great guys, and it’s fun to be around those guys.”
— Mark Anderson