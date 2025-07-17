NBA Summer League: Day 7 scores, stars, faces in the crowd — PHOTOS

Check out the scores, stars of the day and faces in the crowd during the seventh day of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Yuri Collins (50) of the Phoenix Suns breaks upcourt during an NBA Summer League matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas July 16, 2025. The final score was 89-85. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto)

Sneakers worn by players on the Phoenix Suns bench are seen during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, July 16, 2025. The Suns lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who pulled ahead by four points in the final quarter. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Khaman Maluach (10) of the Phoenix Suns attempts a layup during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, July 16, 2025. The Suns fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who took a four-point lead in the final quarter to secure the win. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Rasheer Fleming (20) of the Phoenix Suns drives past defenders during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas July 16, 2025. The Suns fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who pulled away with a four-point lead in the final quarter to secure the win. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Khaman Maluach (10) of the Phoenix Suns navigates upcourt during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas July 16, 2025. The Suns fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who took a four-point lead in the final quarter to secure the win. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Oso Ighodaro (4) of the Phoenix Suns makes a layup while being defended by the Minnesota Timberwolves during an NBA Summer League matchup at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas July 16, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Boogie Ellis (51) of the Phoenix Suns breaks away during the first quater of an NBA Summer League matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas July 16, 2025. The final score was 85-59. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto)

Players take defensive positons during the first quarter of an NBA Summer League matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas July 16, 2025. The final score was 85-59. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto)

Phoenix Suns’ Koby Brea (14) cheers from the bench during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas July 16, 2025. The Suns fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who pulled away with a four-point lead in the final quarter to secure the win. Brea did not play because of a sprained thumb. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Minnesota Timberwolves fans cheer late in the fourth quarter during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on July 16, 2025. The Timberwolves pulled ahead by four points to clinch a win over the Phoenix Suns. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Oso Ighodaro (4) of the Phoenix Suns takes a ball to the face while being defended by the Minnesota Timberwolves during an NBA Summer League matchup at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas July 16, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

NBA Summer League Day 7

■ Who: All 30 NBA teams

■ When: Thursday to Sunday

■ Where: Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion

■ Tickets: Start at $67 for single-day general admission

Wednesday’s scores

Sacramento 94, Cleveland 86

Minnesota 89, Phoenix 85

Chicago 102, Milwaukee 96

Brooklyn 94, Orlando 90

Philadelphia 90, Dallas 82

Thursday’s schedule

Detroit vs. Miami, 1 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv/ESPN+

Indiana vs. New York, 1:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center, ESPN2

Atlanta vs. Memphis, 3 p.m., Cox, NBAtv/ESPN+

San Antonio vs. Charlotte, 4 p.m., T&M, ESPN

Houston vs. Portland, 5 p.m., Cox, NBAtv/ESPN+

Boston vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m., T&M, ESPN

Golden State vs. Toronto, 7 p.m., Cox, NBAtv/ESPN+

Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, 8 p.m., T&M, ESPN2

Stars of the day

Nique Clifford, Sacramento Kings

Clifford is used to playing in the Thomas & Mack Center after a standout career at Colorado State. He’s looked more and more comfortable with the Kings as the NBA Summer League has gone on.

Clifford, 23, scored a team-high 19 points while shooting 8-of-15 from the floor to lift Sacramento to a win over Cleveland on Wednesday. The No. 24 overall pick in this year’s draft added nine assists and seven rebounds.

Clifford is averaging 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and five assists per game in Las Vegas so far and the Kings are off to a 4-0 start as a result.

The 6-foot-5 guard was an All-Mountain West first team selection at Colorado State last season and was named MVP when the Rams won the conference tournament.

Rob Dillingham, Minnesota Timberwolves

Dillingham provided enough firepower to help the Timberwolves overcome a 16-point first-quarter deficit and defeat the Suns at the Cox Pavilion on Wednesday.

Dillingham, 20, had 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the comeback. The 6-foot-2 guard is averaging 17.3 points per game so far in the NBA Summer League and has helped Minnesota start 4-0.

Dillingham was picked No. 8 overall in the 2024 draft by San Antonio but was traded to the Timberwolves immediately. The former Kentucky standout appeared in 49 games as a rookie last season.

Jahmir Young, Chicago Bulls

Young scored a game-high 40 points and the Bulls rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the Bucks at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday.

Chicago trailed 75-69 entering the final frame but outscored Milwaukee 33-21 the rest of the way.

Young, 24, shot 13-of-18 from the field and made seven 3-pointers. The 6-foot-2 guard, who was undrafted out of Maryland in 2024, is averaging 15.75 points per game in his four NBA Summer League appearances.

Young signed with Denver for last year’s NBA Summer League. He played for the organization’s G-League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold, for most of last season before joining Chicago on a two-way deal in February. He was named to the G-League’s All-Rookie team in April.

Faces in the crowd

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby took in the game between Chicago and Milwaukee at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday. Crosby also took a picture with Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, before the Mavericks played Philadelphia.

Flagg, 18, did not play Wednesday. He was shut down after Dallas’ first two games in Las Vegas. 76ers guard V.J. Edgecombe, the No. 3 overall pick this year, also was given Wednesday’s game off after scoring 15 points in his team’s win over Washington on Tuesday.

Kings guard and six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan made an early appearance at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday to watch his team defeat the Cavaliers. DeRozan shook hands and talked with Clifford before the game. New Sacramento associate head coach Mike Woodson took in the matchup as well.

Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl was another spectator at the game to watch some of his former pupils. Cleveland’s Chaney Johnson and Denver Jones and Sacramento’s Dylan Cardwell are all former Tigers. Pearl also watched former Auburn standout Johni Broome score 22 points for Philadelphia in its win over Dallas.

Other notable names at the game included 76ers coach Nick Nurse and Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo.

Alex Wright Las Vegas Review-Journal