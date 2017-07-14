NBA Summer League Day 8 Blog: Las Vegans share court

Friday’s updates from the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

Milwaukee Bucks' Rashad Vaughn (20) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Sam Cassell, Jr. (14) during a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, July 7, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

3:56 p.m.: Four locals start, share the court in Bucks-Jazz finale

Some of the best prep talent Las Vegas has produced in recent years shared the floor on Friday afternoon.

At the NBA level.

Former Findlay Prep and UNLV standout Rashad Vaughn started for the Milwaukee Bucks alongside Bishop Gorman High graduate and former Rebel Stephen Zimmerman against the Utah Jazz.

Spring Valley High graduate Gary Payton II joined Vaughn in the backcourt for the Bucks, and Nigel Williams-Goss, formerly of Findlay Prep, started for Utah.

All of them had played in other NBA Summer League games. But not all on the same court at the same time.

Vaughn, Zimmerman and Williams-Goss combined for two points in the first half. Payton and scored 12 in the first 20 minutes.

— Sam Gordon

3:45 p.m.: Wizards’ McClellan pleased with work

Even though the Washington Wizards went winless in the summer league, second-year guard Sheldon McClellan was happy with his progress.

“I played with a lot more confidence,” he said. “Last year was new to me. I was still trying to feel out the NBA.”

McClellan said he wanted to work on his range.

“I’ve been trying to work on my 3-point range a lot,” he said. “I think I shot the ball well, even though I didn’t shoot that many 3s. The ones I took, I made most of them.”

McClellan made both of the 3-pointers he attempted in Friday’s game and has shot 50 percent from behind the arc. He averaged 13.2 points.

— Jonathan Saxon