NBA Summer League: Day 8 scores, stars and faces in the crowd — PHOTOS

Check out the scores, stars of the day and faces in the crowd during the eighth day of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Indiana Pacers guard R.J. Felton (11) drives to the basket against the New York Knicks during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New York Knicks guard Biwali Bayles (27) defends against a pass to Indiana Pacers forward Enrique Freeman (8) during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New York Knicks forward MarJon Beauchamp (14) brings the ball up court ahead of Indiana Pacers forward Buddy Boeheim (32) during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The New York Knicks gather for introductions before playing the Indiana Pacers in an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Indiana Pacers forward Enrique Freeman (8) jumps for a loose ball during an NBA Summer League basketball game against the New York Knicks at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New York Knicks center Lance Ware (45) vies for a rebound between Indiana Pacers forwards Enrique Freeman (8) and Phillip Wheeler (24) during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Indiana Pacers forward Phillip Wheeler (24) drives to the basket against New York Knicks forward Anton Watson (21) during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Indiana Pacers guard Steven Ashworth (21) shoots over New York Knicks guard Biwali Bayles (27) during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Indiana Pacers forward Buddy Boeheim (32) brings the ball up court against New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek (13) during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Indiana Pacers guard R.J. Felton (11) shoots against the New York Knicks during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New York Knicks guard Dink Pate (28) shoots against Indiana Pacers center Samson Johnson (18) during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New York Knicks guard Biwali Bayles (27) passes the ball through Indiana Pacers traffic during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Indiana Pacers forward Enrique Freeman (8) dunks the ball against New York Knicks center James Nnaji (46) during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers players react as the ball goes out of bounds during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Indiana Pacers guard Taelon Peter (4) goes to the basket past New York Knicks center Lance Ware (45) during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New York Knicks forward MarJon Beauchamp (14) tries to shoot around Indiana Pacers forward Enrique Freeman (8) during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New York Knicks center James Nnaji (46) knocks the ball away as Indiana Pacers forward Phillip Wheeler, center, gets fouled by New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek (13) during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New York Knicks guard Dink Pate (28) brings the ball up court during an NBA Summer League basketball game against the Indiana Pacers at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New York Knicks forward Anton Watson (21) brings the ball up court against the Indiana Pacers during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek (13) drives to the basket under pressure from Indiana Pacers guard Keisei Tominaga (28) during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New York Knicks guard Dink Pate (28) lays out the ball against the Indiana Pacers during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Indiana Pacers guard Cam Jones (7) attempts a layup under pressure from New York Knicks forward Anton Watson (21) during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

NBA Summer League Day 8

■ Who: All 30 NBA teams

■ When: Friday to Sunday

■ Where: Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion

■ Tickets: Start at $67 for single-day general admission

Thursday’s scores

Detroit 108, Miami 88

Indiana 91, New York 88

Atlanta 92, Memphis 88

Charlotte 106, San Antonio 81

Portland 102, Houston 83

Boston 87, L.A. Lakers 78

Friday’s schedule

Consoltation games

Dallas vs. Orlando, 1 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv

Philadelphia vs. Brooklyn, 3 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center, NBAtv

Miami vs. Milwaukee, 4 p.m., Cox, ESPN+

Utah vs. Chicago, 5 p.m., T&M, NBAtv

Indiana vs. New Orleans, 6 p.m., Cox, ESPN

Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m., T&M, NBAtv

Stars of the day

Kam Jones, Indiana Pacers

Jones had 21 points and 11 assists to lift the Pacers to a win over the Knicks at the Thomas & Mack Center. He shot 9-of-19 from the floor.

Jones, 23, is averaging 14 points and 5.3 assists per game in Las Vegas while shooting 50 percent from the field. The 6-foot-5 guard out of Marquette was selected No. 38 overall in the second round this year by San Antonio, but was traded to Indiana on draft night.

Jones averaged 14.9 points per game during his four years at Marquette. He was a first team All-Big East selection and a second team All-American last season.

Bobi Klintman, Detroit Pistons

Klintman scored a game-high 20 points to help the Pistons roll over the Heat in the first game at the Cox Pavilion on Thursday.

Klintman was one of five players that scored 10 or more points for Detroit. He shot 7-of-11 from the field, was 3-of-6 from 3-point range and had four rebounds and two steals. The 6-foot-9 Swedish forward is averaging 10.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in the NBA Summer League.

Klintman, 22, played one season of college basketball at Wake Forest in 2022-23, then spent the 2023-24 season in the Australian National Basketball League. He was selected No. 37 overall in the second round in 2024 by the Minnesota Timberwolves but was traded to the Pistons on draft night.

Klintman appeared in eight games for Detroit last season, but spent much of the campaign playing for the organization’s G-League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.

Jack McVeigh, Atlanta Hawks

McVeigh gave the Hawks a huge boost off the bench to help them stay perfect in the NBA Summer League. He scored 20 points while shooting 7-of-11 from the floor to help Atlanta defeat Memphis at the Cox Pavilion.

The Hawks improved to 4-0 in Las Vegas with the win.

McVeigh, 29, played three seasons of college basketball at Nebraska before returning to his native Australia in 2018. He signed a two-way contract with the Rockets in 2024 and spent last season bouncing between the NBA and the G-League.

McVeigh signed on to play for the Hawks in the NBA Summer League earlier this month. He is averaging 16 points per game in Las Vegas.

Atlanta, despite its record, will not qualify for Saturday’s semifinals. Oklahoma City, Charlotte, Sacramento and Minnesota are also 4-0 and all four hold the tiebreaker over the Hawks because they have a superior point differential.

Toronto and the Los Angeles Clippers are both 3-0 and could jump into the top four when they play Thursday night.

Faces in the crowd

Fewer high-profile stars visited the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on Thursday. Fans at the Thomas & Mack Center were still excited to see two of the NBA’s top franchises, the Celtics and Lakers, battle Thursday night.

Celtics assistant coach and three-time NBA champion Sam Cassell was on hand to check out the showdown. So was Zhuri James, daughter of Lakers star LeBron James and sister of second-year Lakers guard Bronny James.

Alex Wright Las Vegas Review-Journal