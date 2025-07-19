NBA Summer League: Day 9 scores and stars of the day — PHOTOS

Check out the scores, stars of the day and faces in the crowd during the eighth day of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Members of Clark County’s Spartan Basketball Academy stand on the court after playing a short game during halftime of a game between the Philadelphia 76rs and the Brooklyn Nets for Summer League on Friday, July 18, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. The 76rs won with a final score of 87-83. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of Clark County’s Spartan Basketball Academy play a short game during halftime of a game between the Philadelphia 76rs and the Brooklyn Nets for Summer League on Friday, July 18, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. The 76rs won with a final score of 87-83. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of Clark County’s Spartan Basketball Academy tip off a short game during halftime of a game between the Philadelphia 76rs and the Brooklyn Nets for Summer League on Friday, July 18, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. The 76rs won with a final score of 87-83. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward Keve Aluma (27) and Brooklyn Nets forward Tosan Evbuomwan (12) box each other out during a game for Summer League on Friday, July 18, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. The 76rs won with a final score of 87-83. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Philadelphia 76ers guard Judah Mintz (33) takes a quiet moment on the court before starting a game against the Brooklyn Nets for Summer League on Friday, July 18, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. The 76rs won with a final score of 87-83. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brooklyn Nets TK (34) tries to take a shot as Philadelphia 76ers TK (27) and (45) try to block during a consolation game for Summer League on Friday, July 18, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. The 76rs won with a final score of 87-83. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NBA Summer League Day 9

■ Who: All 30 NBA teams

■ When: Saturday and Sunday

■ Where: Thomas &Mack Center and Cox Pavilion

■ Tickets: Start at $67 for single-day general admission

Friday’s schedule

Consolation games

Dallas 92, Orlando 69

Philadelphia 87, Brooklyn 83

Miami 93, Milwaukee 92

Chicago 105, Utah 92

Indiana 113, New Orleans 104

Denver 106, L.A. Lakers 84

Saturday’s schedule

Semifinals

Sacramento vs. Toronto, 1 p.m., Thomas &Mack Center, ESPN

Charlotte vs. Oklahoma City, 3 p.m., T&M, ESPN

Consolation games

New York vs. Washington, 12:30 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv

Houston vs. Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., Cox, NBAtv

Cleveland vs. Golden State, 4:30 p.m., Cox, NBAtv

Detroit vs. San Antonio, 5 p.m., T&M, ESPN3/ESPN+

Portland vs. Phoenix, 6:30 p.m., Cox, NBAtv

Stars of the day

Mark Armstrong, Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia faced an early 10-point deficit in the first quarter, but a big day from Armstrong helped the 76ers erase it. Armstrong scored 23 points off the bench and grabbed seven rebounds to help Philadelphia fend off Brooklyn 87-83.

Armstrong shot 7-of-16 from the floor and had two assists. He finishes the Summer League averaging 13.8 points over four games. Philadelphia finishes the Summer League with a 3-2 record and Brooklyn ends at 1-4.

Armstrong, 21, was undrafted out of Villanova in 2024. The 6-foot-2-inch guard spent last season in the G-League with the Long Island Nets and appeared in 23 games. He signed with the 76ers Summer League team earlier this month.

Maxwell Lewis, Dallas Mavericks

The Las Vegas native put on a show in Dallas’ final Summer League game in his hometown. Lewis scored a game-high 18 points on a 7-of-10 shooting effort to lead Dallas past Orlando 92-69. Lewis was also 4-of-4 from 3-point range and one of four Mavericks in double-figure scoring.

Dallas finishes the Las Vegas Summer League at 2-3, while Orlando ends at 0-5. Lewis, a 6-7 forward, averaged 12 points and shot 43.4 percent for Dallas in five Summer League contests.

Lewis, 22, played high school basketball at Losee and starred at Pepperdine in college. He was drafted in the second round (40th overall) in 2023 by Denver, but was traded to the L.A. Lakers on draft night.

He spent the 2023-24 season with the Lakers organization, but was traded to Brooklyn in December of last season as part of a trade that included Brooklyn acquiring D’Angelo Russell and the Lakers receiving Dorian Finney-Smith, among other notable assets in the trade.

Lewis appeared in 21 games with Brooklyn last year. The Nets waived him in June and he signed with Dallas for the Summer League.

Vladislav Goldin, Miami Heat

In a back-and-forth battle, Miami came out on top thanks to a key basket from Goldin. He scored 18 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and made a layup with 11 seconds left in regulation to lift Miami past Milwaukee 93-92.

Goldin shot 7-of-10 from the floor and added four blocks. He averaged 9.5 points in four Summer League games. Miami ends the Summer League 2-3 while Milwaukee finishes at 1-4.

Goldin, 24, was undrafted out of Michigan. The 7-1 center signed a two-way contract with the Miami Heat on June 26. Goldin, from Russia, was a first-team All-Big Ten selection his senior season at Michigan.

Faces in the crowd

A lighter Friday crowd was still loud as the teams in action on the ninth day of the NBA Summer League gave it their all in their final game of the event.

Still, a Basketball Hall of Famer and potential future NBA Summer League star took in Friday’s action. Fifteen-time NBA All-Star and Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett and BYU men’s basketball incoming freshman AJ Dybantsa were at the Thomas &Mack Center.

Garnett, the 2004 NBA MVP, made an appearance at the Summer League Film Festival at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas &Mack. The film festival concludes Saturday, with a preview of the upcoming documentary “Kings of Vegas,” a film about the 1989-90 UNLV men’s basketball team, scheduled to be shown.

Dybantsa is the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft and will go to BYU with a reported eight-figure Name, Image and Likeness deal.

Alex Wright Las Vegas Review-Journal