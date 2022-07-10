NBA Summer League rail: Utah State’s Queta shines

Neemias Queta had 23 points and eight rebounds while converting 8 of 12 field goals in the Sacramento Kings’ 94-92 loss to the Orlando Magic.

Sacramento Kings center Neemias Queta (88) looks to pass while guarded by Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (26) during the first half of a NBA Summer League championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sacramento Kings center Neemias Queta (88) celebrates a teammate's three-pointer during the second half of an NBA Summer League basketball game against the Washington Wizards at Cox Pavilion on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

Event Info

Who: All 30 NBA teams

When: Sunday to July 17

Where: Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, NBA TV

Tickets: Start at $30 for children and seniors and $40 for adults for single-day pass

Saturday’s scores

Toronto Raptors 97, Philadelphia 76ers 77

Orlando Magic 94, Sacramento Kings 92

Miami Heat 88, Boston Celtics 78

Detroit Pistons 105, Washington Wizards 99

Utah Jazz 72, Atlanta Hawks 66

Houston Rockets 90, Oklahoma City Thunder 88

Los Angeles Clippers 94, Memphis Grizzlies 76

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trailblazers, Thomas & Mack Center, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s schedule

Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings, Cox Pavilion, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets, Thomas & Mack Center, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks, Cox Pavilion, 2 p.m.

Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns, Thomas & Mack Center, 2:30 p.m.

Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, Cox Pavilion, 4 p.m.

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs, Thomas & Mack Center, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies, Cox Pavilion, 6:00 p.m.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Thomas & Mack Center, 6:30 p.m.

Stars of the day

Mychal Mulder, Miami Heat guard

One of Summer League’s elder statesmen, Mulder, 28, made 7 of 13 shots en route to a game-high 23 points in Miami’s victory over Boston. Mulder debuted in the NBA during the 2019-20 season with the Golden State Warriors and had stints last season with the Magic and Heat.

Known for his shooting, Mulder made five 3-pointers Saturday, adding four rebounds, a steal and a block.

Neemias Queta, Sacramento Kings center

The former Utah State standout seemed right at home at Thomas & Mack Center, totaling 23 points and eight rebounds while converting 8 of 12 field goals. A second-round pick last year, Queta played in 14 games for the Kings last season.

He added three steals, an assist and a block in 30 minutes.

Faces in the crowd

All-NBA wing Jayson Tatum sat courtside opposite his Celtics’ bench while they played the Heat at Cox Pavilion. Nets forward Ben Simmons sat on the other side opposite Miami’s bench, a few feet away from Heat guard Tyler Herro, the NBA’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year.

All-Star guard Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks exchanged pleasantries with new backcourt mate and fellow All-Star Dejounte Murray before watching the Hawks play the Jazz at Cox. Budding superstar Ja Morant made a cameo at Thomas & Mack Center before watching his Grizzlies play at Cox Pavilion.

All-Star guard Kyrie Irving sat on the baseline to watch Oklahoma City play Houston at Thomas & Mack. Fellow All-Star Damian Lillard arrived in time for the nightcap featuring his Trail Blazers and the Pelicans.

Sam Gordon Las Vegas Review-Journal