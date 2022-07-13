NBA Summer League recap: Celtics get revenge against Warriors

While the stakes were far less than last month’s NBA Finals, Boston earned a modicum of revenge by defeating the Warriors on Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton(45) gets off a shot over the Chicago Bulls forward Justin Lewis (34) and teammate guard Malcolm Hill (21) during the first half of their NBA Summer League basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chicago Bulls guard Dalen Terry (25) elevates for a basket over Toronto Raptors forward D.J. Wilson (9) with teammate center Makur Maker (99) blocking out during the first half of their NBA Summer League basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chicago Bulls guard Dalen Terry (25) elevates for a basket past Toronto Raptors guard Jeff Dowtin (20) during the first half of their NBA Summer League basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Event info

Who: All 30 NBA teams

When: Through Sunday

Where: Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, NBA TV

Tickets: Start at $30 for children and seniors and $40 for adults for single-day pass

Tuesday’s scores

Chicago Bulls 93, Toronto Raptors 83

Memphis Grizzlies 120, Brooklyn Nets 84

Atlanta Hawks 95, Miami Heat 88

Boston Celtics 103, Golden State Warriors 92

Indiana Pacers 101, Detroit Pistons 87

Los Angeles Lakers 83, Los Angeles Clippers 72

Phoenix Suns 105, Dallas Mavericks 78

Wednesday’s schedule

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks, Thomas & Mack Center, 1 p.m.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets, Cox Pavilion, 2 p.m.

Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans, Thomas & Mack Center, 3 p.m.

Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz, Cox Pavilion, 4 p.m.

Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, Thomas & Mack Center, 5 p.m.

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Cox Pavilion, 6 p.m.

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers, Thomas & Mack Center, 7 p.m.

Stars of the day

The Celtics

Boston earned a modicum of revenge for the NBA Finals loss by defeating the Warriors 103-92.

Justin Jackson, a 2017 first-round pick, hit 9 of 14 shots and finished with 24 points.

Juhann Begarin added 21 points, and Mfiondu Kabengele had 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Jonathan Kuminga scored 29 for Golden State. James Wiseman had six points, seven rebounds and three blocks in his second game back from a knee injury.

Santi Aldama, Grizzlies center

The 2021 first-round hit 12 of 14 shots in a blowout of the Nets.

Aldama showed off a new weapon, as the 6-foot-11-inch native of Spain went 4 of 5 on 3-pointers after hitting 6 of 48 in the regular season. He added nine rebounds and three blocks.

Teammate David Roddy of Colorado State scored 20 to help overcome a 29-point effort by Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas.

Buddy Boeheim, Pistons guard

Boeheim scored 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting, but the real story was who didn’t play for Detroit.

First-round pick Jaden Ivey suffered what is believed to be a minor ankle injury Saturday and did not suit up.

Ivey was joined on the bench by Isaiah Livers, Isaiah Stewart and Saben Lee as the Pistons took a cautious approach.

Faces in the crowd

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala and former NBA player Evan Turner recorded an episode of their podcast, “Point Forward,” on the concourse of the Thomas & Mack Center.

They were joined by Bennedict Mathurin, a first-round pick of the Pacers out of Arizona.

Iguodala made news earlier in the day when he said on a national radio show that he thought Rasheed Wallace would be better than Giannis Antetokounmpo if he played in today’s NBA.

Memphis players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks of Findlay Prep weren’t about to stay off the basketball court just because they were in street clothes for the Grizzlies’ game Tuesday.

They rose from their courtside seats on several occasions and celebrated the outstanding play of their teammates during an impressive victory.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer sat with executive Jerry West and president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank. Coach Ty Lue was in the vicinity with several assistants.

At halftime, Lakers coach Darvin Ham walked over and hugged Ballmer. Ham interviewed for the Clippers’ coaching job in 2020 before Lue was hired.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.