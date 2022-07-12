NBA Summer League recap: Celtics’ Matt Ryan hits game winner
With six seconds left and Boston trailing the Milwaukee Bucks, Celtics guard Matt Ryan took the inbounds pass up the court and drilled a game-winning 3-pointer.
Event info
Who: All 30 NBA teams
When: Through Sunday
Where: Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion
TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, NBA TV
Tickets: Start at $30 for children and seniors and $40 for adults for single-day pass
Monday’s scores
New Orleans Pelicans 101, Atlanta Hawks 73
Houston Rockets 97, San Antonio Spurts 84
Boston Celtics 111, Milwaukee Bucks 109
Oklahoma City Thunder 84, Orlando Magic 81
Utah Jazz 83, Dallas Mavericks 82
Portland Trail Blazers 88, New York Knicks 77
Tuesday’s schedule
Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors, Thomas & Mack Center, 2 p.m.
Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets, Cox Pavilion, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat, Thomas & Mack Center, 4 p.m.
Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors, Thomas & Mack Center, 6 p.m.
Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers, Cox Pavilion, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers, Thomas & Mack Center, 8 p.m.
Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks, Cox Pavilion, 8 p.m.
Stars of the day
Matt Ryan, Celtics guard
With six seconds left and Boston trailing the Bucks 109-108, Ryan took the inbounds pass up the court and drilled a game-winning 3-pointer. He finished with 23 points on 6-of-11 shooting from 3-point range. Ryan landed awkwardly on his game-winning shot and left the court with an apparent ankle injury.
Sandro Mamukelashvili, Bucks forward
If it wasn’t for Ryan’s heroics, Mamukelashvili would have been the game’s top star. The 6-foot-9-inch forward led the Bucks with 28 points, shooting 9 of 19, and nine rebounds. Teammate Lindell Wigginton added 24 points.
Trey Murphy III, Pelicans forward
The Pelicans cruised past the Hawks as Murphy exploded for 30 points and six rebounds. Murphy, the Pelicans’ 2021 first-round pick, played 33 minutes and shot 10 of 18. The 6-foot-8-inch forward showed off his ability to hit outside shots, making three 3-pointers, and also was a force inside.
Faces in the crowd
Ten-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony was at the Thomas & Mack Center for the Magic-Thunder game with his son Kiyan.
At Cox Pavilion, three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade checked out the Jazz, a team he co-owns, for their game against the Mavericks. Sitting next to Wade was his former college coach, Tom Crean.
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer took a break from watching an afternoon matchup between the Rockets and Spurs at the Thomas & Mack Center to sign autographs and snap selfies with young fans.
Longtime Spurs point guard Tony Parker watched his former team lose to the Rockets, though he might be at the event as more than a fan. Parker is an executive for ASVEL Basket and could be scouting for talent in Las Vegas.
Alex Wright Las Vegas Review-Journal