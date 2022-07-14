NBA Summer League recap: Kings’ Keegan Murray shines again

Fourth overall draft pick Keegan Murray was the clear standout, but the Kings lost to the Thunder and No. 2 selection Chet Holmgren on Wednesday at UNLV.

Event info

Who: All 30 NBA teams

When: Through Sunday

Where: Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, NBA TV

Tickets: Start at $30 for children and seniors and $40 for adults for single-day pass

Wednesday’s scores

Milwaukee Bucks 87, Minnesota Timberwolves 75

Charlotte Hornets 91, Cleveland Cavaliers 80

New Orleans Pelicans 106, Washington Wizards 88

Toronto Raptors 80, Utah Jazz 74

Oklahoma City Thunder 86, Sacramento Kings 80

Philadelphia 76ers 75, Miami Heat 71

Denver Nuggets 80, Los Angeles Clippers 75

Thursday’s schedule

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics, Thomas & Mack Center, 12:30 p.m.

Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs, Cox Pavilion, 1 p.m.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons, Thomas & Mack Center, 2:30 p.m.

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets, Cox Pavilion, 3 p.m.

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic, Thomas & Mack Center, 4:30 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks, Cox Pavilion, 5 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets, Thomas & Mack Center, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, Cox Pavilion, 7 p.m.

Stars of the day

Keegan Murray, Kings forward

Sacramento lost to Oklahoma City, but Murray was the clear winner with fellow top draft pick Chet Holmgren on the floor for the Thunder. Murray scored 29 points, grabbed seven rebounds and made four steals. The performance continued the strong summer league run for Murray, the fourth overall pick of this year’s draft. Holmgren, the second pick, scored eight points.

Bryce McGowens, Hornets forward

McGowens, drafted this year in the second round and 40th overall, made 5 of 6 3-pointers and scored 24 points. The odd stat was his zero plus/minus when three of his teammates were in double digits in the 11-point victory over Cleveland.

Deividas Sirvydis, Pelicans guard

The young journeyman made 9 of 17 shots, 6 of 10 from 3, and scored 25 points. He also had five rebounds. Sirvydis is just 22 but on his third team. He was drafted in the second round by the Mavericks in 2019, traded to Detroit, where he played 23 games in two seasons for the Pistons, and now is trying to make the Pelicans’ roster.

Faces in the crowd

The greats of basketball past, present and future can be seen every day at the NBA Summer League, but it was one of the all-time greats from another sport who drew most of the courtside attention early in the day. Alex Rodriguez watched the Timberwolves lose to the Bucks 87-75. Rodriguez is part of the ownership group with plans in place for him to take control of the T-Wolves along with partner Marc Lore next year.

Longtime Las Vegas resident Flavor Flav was in attendance supporting Milwaukee. He dressed in all Bucks attire, apart from the trademark clock around his neck. The rapper, whose real name is William Drayton Jr., was a founding member of Public Enemy and went on to more mainstream notoriety as a reality TV star.

New Orleans star Zion Williamson sat courtside at the Thomas & Mack Center watching his Pelicans defeat the Wizards. The 22-year-old former No. 1 overall pick hopes to return to action this year after missing all of last season. He was wearing a black bucket hat and a T-shirt honoring his college coach, Mike Krzyzewski.

Former UNR guard Caleb Martin, who just signed a three-year deal with the Heat, was in attendance for Miami’s game at Cox Pavilion.

— Mark Anderson and Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal