NBA Summer League recap: Warriors’ Mac McClung crowd favorite

Golden State Warriors guard Mac McClung finished with 22 points, six rebounds and six assists in a victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at the NBA Summer League.

Event info

Who: All 30 NBA teams

When: Through Sunday

Where: Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, NBA TV

Tickets: Start at $30 for children and seniors and $40 for adults for single-day pass

Sunday’s scores

Sacramento Kings 103, Indiana Pacers 96

Brooklyn Nets 91, Philadelphia 76ers 84

New York Knicks 101, Chicago Bulls 69

Washington Wizards 97, Phoenix Suns 72

Denver Nuggets 84, Cleveland Cavaliers 76

Golden State Warriors 86, San Antonio Spurs 85

Memphis Grizzlies 70, Minnesota Timberwolves 63

Charlotte Hornets 88, Los Angeles Lakers 86, 2 OT

Monday’s schedule

New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks, Cox Pavilion, 3 p.m.

Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs, Thomas & Mack Center, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics, Cox Pavilion, 5 p.m.

Orlando Magic vs Oklahoma City Thunder, Thomas & Mack Center, 6 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz, Cox Pavilion, 7 p.m.

New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers, Thomas & Mack Center, 8 p.m.

Stars of the day

Mac McClung, Warriors guard

McClung was not the Warriors’ leading scorer in their one-point win over the Spurs — Jonathan Kuminga scored 28 — but he was a crowd favorite in front of a nearly full lower bowl at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The 6-foot-2-inch guard finished with 22 points on 60 percent shooting, adding six rebounds and six assists. McClung showcased his athleticism with several spin moves to the basket and finishing at the rim.

Cam Thomas, Nets guard

Thomas, Brooklyn’s 2021 first-round pick, followed his 31 point performance in his first Summer League game with 26 points and seven assists in the Nets’ victory over the 76ers. Thomas made the most of his trips to the free-throw line, going 15 of 15 to overcome 29.4 percent shooting from the field.

Quentin Grimes, Knicks forward

Grimes led the Knicks in a dominant win over the Bulls during which 13 New York players scored. He finished with 24 points on 7-of-14 shooting and is averaging 24 points and six assists in two games.

Faces in the crowd

Rapper 50 Cent arrived at Cox Pavilion to watch the Kings and Pacers in the day’s first game. He sat courtside with Kings owner Vivek Ranadive and former Kings center Vlade Divac.

At the Thomas & Mack Center, Brooklyn forward Ben Simmons made another appearance, watching the Nets defeat the Wizards.

Brooklyn coach Steve Nash also watched the game. Other coaches in attendance included 2022 NBA coach of the year Monty Williams of the Suns and Steve Kerr of the Warriors.

In the final game at Cox Pavilion, Grizzlies All-Star guard Ja Morant watched with teammates Dillon Brooks, a former Findlay Prep star, and Danny Green.

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen came out for the Lakers-Hornets game to watch his son, Scottie Pippen Jr., play for Los Angeles. Undisputed lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney was also in attendance for the Lakers game.

