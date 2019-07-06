NBA Summer League results: Day 1

Wrapping up the opening night of the NBA Summer League at the Thomas Mack Center and Cox Pavilion:

The Milwaukee Bucks play the Philadelphia 76ers during a basketball game at the Vegas Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, July 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson (1) looks to shoot against the New York Knicks during the first half of the Vegas Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, July 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson (1) returns to the bench as the team plays the New York Knicks during the first half of the Vegas Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, July 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Wrapping up the opening night of the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion:

Friday’s results

■ Pistons 96, Croatia 80 — Khyri Thomas made seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 26 points for Detroit, which outscored Croatia by 20 points in the second half. Svi Mykhailiuk scored 17 points for the Pistons, and Todd Withers added 16. Zeljko Sakic led Croatia with 17 points in the country’s Vegas Summer League debut.

■ 76ers 107, Bucks 106 — Milwaukee’s Sterling Brown’s three-quarter court shot hit off the front of the rim, and Philadelphia escaped with the victory. Marial Shayok led the Sixers with 19 points, and Jalen Jones scored 16. For the Bucks, Jock Landale had 25 points and 10 rebounds and Bonzie Colson scored 22 points.

■ Timberwolves 85, Cavaliers 75 — Keita Bates-Diop led all scorers with 17 pointsm and Josh Okogie supplied 14 for Minnesota, which outscored Cleveland 29-14 in the third quarter to erase an 11-point halftime deficit. Dylan Windler led Cleveland with 15 points, and Naz Mitrou-Long had 14.

■ Heat 103, China 62 — Tyler Herro, the 13th pick in this year’s draft, scored 23 points for the Heat, and Nick Mayo added 20 points. Zhelin Wang had 12 points and 14 rebounds for China.

■ Bulls 96, Lakers 76 — Daniel Gafford’s 21 points and 10 rebounds led Chicago, and teammate and No. 7 draft pick Coby White scored 17 points. Zach Norvell Jr. scored 15 points for the Lakers.

■ Mavericks 96, Nets 92 — Antonius Cleveland scored a game-high 22 points for Dallas, Cameron Payne added 18 and Daryl Macon had 16. Jarrett Allen led Brooklyn with 19 points, and all five Nets starters scored in double figures.

■ Hornets 93, Warriors 85 — Dwayne Bacon scored 25 points and Devonte’ Graham 21 for Charlotte, which outscored Golden State 28-18 in the fourth quarter. Jordan Poole led five Warriors starters in double figures with 15 points, but was only 3 of 14 from 3-point range.

■ Pelicans 80, Knicks 74 — An earthquake ended the game with 7:53 left.

■ Magic 75, Spurs 59 — The game was stopped after the third quarter due to the earthquake. Erik McCree had 16 points for Orlando and Mo Bamba had 15 points. Lonnie Walker IV needed only three quarters to score 28 points for San Antonio, on 11-of 17 shooting, in the highest-scoring performance of the day at Cox Pavilion. Drew Eubanks added 15 points for the Spurs, who trailed 59-37 at halftime.

■ Nuggets-Suns — Postponed because of earthquake.

Friday’s attendance

17,500 (both venues). Total through one day: 17,500.

Star of the day

Lonnie Walker IV scored 28 points, making 11 of 17 shots for the San Antonio Spurs.

On the scene

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James chatted with L.A. assistant coach and former standout point guard Jason Kidd in the tunnel at the Thomas & Mack Center. Then James took his seat courtside next to his agent, Rich Paul, to watch the Lakers play the Chicago Bills. Andre Drummond of the Pistons watched Detroit play Croatia in Cox. Seated next to each other in that arena were Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz. Mitchell also took in the action at the Thomas & Mack. Retired Miami star Alonzo Mourning was at the Mack watching his son, Trey, play for the Heat.

Saturday’s games

At Cox Pavilion

■ Utah vs. Oklahoma City, noon

■ Milwaukee vs. Atlanta, 2 p.m.

■ Indiana vs. Memphis, 4 p.m.

■ Houston vs. Dallas, 6 p.m.

■ China vs. Sacramento, 8 p.m.

At Thomas & Mack Center

■ Detroit vs. Portland, 12:30 p.m.

■ Philadelphia vs. Boston, 2:30 p.m.

■ Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 4:30 p.m.

■ Washington vs. New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

■ Golden State vs. Toronto, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Review-Journal staff