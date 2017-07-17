NBA Summer League rewind — Day 10

A wrapup of Day 10 of the NBA Summer League on Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Saturday’s results

■ Portland 87, Memphis 82 — Jarnell Stokes and Caleb Swanigan each registered a double-double as the Trail Blazers rallied from a 45-38 halftime deficit. Stokes finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds, and Swanigan had 15 and 11. The victory put the Trail Blazers in Monday’s championship game. Findlay Prep product Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 16 points.

■ Lakers 108, Mavericks 98 — The Lakers lost nearly all of a 22-point lead by halftime, but held on down the stretch. Lonzo Ball totaled 16 points and 10 assists over 21 minutes for the Lakers, but did not play most of the second half because of an injured right calf. The Mavericks rallied to within a point late in the game, but never took the lead. Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers with 24 points, and Matt Thomas scored 20. For the Mavericks, Dennis Smith Jr. scored 21 points and had six assists.

Tournament scores

Saturday’s attendance

7,368. Total through nine days: 117,539.

Star of the day

The Trail Blazers’ Stokes made 9 of 14 shots and scored 22 points. Of his 15 rebounds, eight were on the offensive end.

Local spotlight

Brooks, who went to Findlay Prep, came off the bench to score 16 points for the Grizzlies. He made 7 of 12 shots.

On the scene

Magic Johnson sat courtside to watch his Lakers. Also in attendance was Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton.

Quotable

“For a second there, I had a slight feeling of what (Golden State coach) Steve Kerr feels like when they make all those.”

— Lakers summer league coach Jud Buechler on his team making 17 of 22 3-pointers against the Mavericks

Monday’s schedule

Championship

At Thomas & Mack Center

Portland vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7 p.m.