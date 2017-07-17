NBA Summer League rewind — Day 10

A wrapup of Day 10 of the NBA Summer League on Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Saturday’s results
■ Portland 87, Memphis 82 — Jarnell Stokes and Caleb Swanigan each registered a double-double as the Trail Blazers rallied from a 45-38 halftime deficit. Stokes finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds, and Swanigan had 15 and 11. The victory put the Trail Blazers in Monday’s championship game. Findlay Prep product Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 16 points.
■ Lakers 108, Mavericks 98 — The Lakers lost nearly all of a 22-point lead by halftime, but held on down the stretch. Lonzo Ball totaled 16 points and 10 assists over 21 minutes for the Lakers, but did not play most of the second half because of an injured right calf. The Mavericks rallied to within a point late in the game, but never took the lead. Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers with 24 points, and Matt Thomas scored 20. For the Mavericks, Dennis Smith Jr. scored 21 points and had six assists.
Tournament scores
July 7
Toronto 96, New Orleans 93
Brooklyn 75, Atlanta 72
Houston 102, Denver 99
Cleveland 82, Milwaukee 53
L.A. Clippers 96, L.A. Lakers 93 (OT)
Phoenix 89, Sacramento 85
July 8
Memphis 91, Washington 88
Portland 72, Utah 63
Miami 75, San Antonio 74
Cleveland 95, Houston 90 (OT)
Dallas 91, Chicago 75
Toronto 97, Minnesota 72
Boston 86, L.A. Lakers 81
Philadelphia 95, Golden State 93
July 9
Atlanta 84, New Orleans 82
Milwaukee 88, Brooklyn 83
L.A. Clippers 86, Utah 67
Memphis 81, Sacramento 75
Dallas 88, Phoenix 77
Minnesota 90, Denver 71
Boston 70, Portland 64
San Antonio 101, Philadelphia 95
July 10
Atlanta 75, Chicago 55
Brooklyn 95, New Orleans 66
Toronto 82, Denver 81
L.A. Clippers 100, Milwaukee 93
Miami 91, Washington 87
Houston 99, Phoenix 94
Cleveland 91, Golden State 74
L.A. Lakers 95, Sacramento 92
Tuesday
San Antonio 99, Portland 85
Chicago 82, Washington 73
Dallas 78, Miami 73
Memphis 84, Utah 81 (OT)
Boston 88, Philadelphia 83
Minnesota 78, Golden State 76 (2 OT)
Wednesday
New Orleans 105, Atlanta 95
Miami 89, Washington 88
Phoenix 97, Utah 81
Portland 88, Chicago 77
Denver 87, Houston 81
Golden State 77, Minnesota 69
Sacramento 69, Milwaukee 65
L.A. Lakers 103, Philadelphia 102
Thursday
San Antonio 86, New Orleans 81
Boston 93, Golden State 69
Memphis 102, Phoenix 98
Portland 91, Toronto 85
Brooklyn 85, Denver 74
Miami 91, L.A. Clippers 84
Dallas 83, Sacramento 76
L.A. Lakers 94, Cleveland 83
Friday
Atlanta 92, Houston 86
Utah 97, Milwaukee 76
Denver 96, New Orleans 91
Sacramento 93, Phoenix 87
Minnesota 80, Washington 73
Golden State 109, L.A. Clippers 100
Chicago 99, Philadelphia 82
Cleveland 78, Toronto 75 (OT)
Saturday
Portland 94, San Antonio 87
Memphis 98, Miami 95 (2 OT)
Dallas 91, Boston 74
L.A. Lakers 115, Brooklyn 106
Saturday’s attendance
7,368. Total through nine days: 117,539.
Star of the day
The Trail Blazers’ Stokes made 9 of 14 shots and scored 22 points. Of his 15 rebounds, eight were on the offensive end.
Local spotlight
Brooks, who went to Findlay Prep, came off the bench to score 16 points for the Grizzlies. He made 7 of 12 shots.
On the scene
Magic Johnson sat courtside to watch his Lakers. Also in attendance was Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton.
Quotable
“For a second there, I had a slight feeling of what (Golden State coach) Steve Kerr feels like when they make all those.”
— Lakers summer league coach Jud Buechler on his team making 17 of 22 3-pointers against the Mavericks
Monday’s schedule
Championship
At Thomas & Mack Center
Portland vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7 p.m.