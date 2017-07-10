NBA Summer League rewind — Day 3

A wrapup of Day 3 of the NBA Summer League on Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

Sacramento King's De'Aaron Fox (5) dribbles past Memphis Grizzlie's Wade Baldwin IV (4) during the NBA Summer League on Sunday, July 9, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Sunday’s results

Atlanta Hawks 84, New Orleans Pelicans 82 — Ryan Kelly made two free throws with 22.3 seconds left to give the Hawks the victory. Josh Collins led the Hawks with 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting and collected 10 rebounds. Two Pelicans players scored more than 20 points — Quinn Cook with 25 and Cheick Diallo with 23.

Dallas Mavericks 88, Phoenix Suns 77 — Dennis Smith Jr. made 8 of 14 shots and scored 25 points to lead the Mavericks. He also had eight rebounds and four assists. Mike James led the Suns with 19 points, and No. 4 overall draft pick Josh Jackson had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Milwaukee Bucks 88, Brooklyn Nets 83 — Former UNLV and Findlay Prep standout Rashad Vaughn scored 31 and totaled eight rebounds. Caris LeVert led Brooklyn with 18 points.

Minnesota Timberwolves 90, Denver Nuggets 71 — Perry Ellis led five players in double figures with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting as the Timberwolves won easily. Teammate Matt Costello finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Malik Beasley scored 20 points for Denver, and Juan Hernangomez had 18.

Los Angeles Clippers 86, Utah Jazz 67 — Jamil Wilson made 4 of 5 3-pointers and finished with 18 points to lead the Clippers. Tony Bradley had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Jazz.

Boston Celtics 70, Portland Trail Blazers 64 — Jaylen Brown totaled 13 points and eight rebounds to lead the Celtics. Jayson Tatum, this year’s No. 3 overall pick, added 11 points and seven rebounds. Caleb Swanigan led Portland with 12 points, and Bishop Gorman High School graduate Zach Collins had five points and six rebounds.

Memphis Grizzlies 81, Sacramento Kings 75 — Jarell Martin and Wayne Selden each scored 21 points to lead the Grizzlies. Martin (10 rebounds) and Wade Baldwin IV (12 points, 10 rebounds) each had a double-double. De’Aaron Fox, the No. 5 overall pick in this year’s draft, led the Kings with 17 points.

San Antonio Spurs 101, Philadelphia 76ers 95 — Bryn Forbes scored 35 points, making all 17 free throw attempts, to top all scorers for the Spurs. Teammate Davis Bertans added 20 points. For Philadelphia, Aaron Harrison scored 14 points, and Furkan Korkmaz had 12.

Sunday’s attendance

12,088 (both venues). Total through two days: 43,883.

Star of the day

Dallas’ Smith was all over the place, showing why he was the ninth overall pick in this year’s draft. He outplayed the Suns’ Jackson, who was taken five spots ahead of Smith.

Local spotlight

Vaughn went off for the Bucks, scoring from seemingly everywhere. The former UNLV and Findlay Prep player made 13 of 18 shots, including 3 of 7 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Quotable

“I hold myself to a high standard. Obviously, I’m not hitting shots right now, but I’ve got to know the work that I’ve put in to get to this point, those shots are eventually going to fall.”

— Zach Collins, a Bishop Gorman High School graduate and No. 10 overall pick by the Portland Trail Blazers, on going 4-for-20 in two summer league games

On the scene

Dallas Mavericks owner and “Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban watched his team beat the Phoenix Suns at the Thomas & Mack Center. Recently signed free agent Vince Carter showed up at Cox Pavilion to watch his new team, the Sacramento Kings, play the Memphis Grizzlies. Carter did more than watch, though. He sat on the Kings’ bench. Longtime college and NBA coach Larry Brown took in the action at Cox.

Monday’s games

At Cox Pavilion

— Atlanta vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

— Brooklyn vs. New Orleans, 3 p.m.

— Denver vs. Toronto, 5 p.m.

— Los Angeles Clippers vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

At Thomas & Mack Center

— Miami vs. Washington, 1:30 p.m.

— Houston vs. Phoenix, 3 p.m.

— Golden State vs. Cleveland, 5:30 p.m.

— Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento, 7:30 p.m.

