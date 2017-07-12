NBA Summer League rewind — Day 5

A wrapup of Day 5 of the NBA Summer League on Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

Golden State Warriors' Patrick McCaw (0) chases the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves' Perry Ellis (34) and Charles Cooke (44) during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Philadelphia 76ers' Furkan Korkmaz (16) drives past Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (11) during a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Philadelphia 76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (20) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown during a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Boston Celtics' Kadeem Allen (45) tries to steal the ball from Philadelphia 76ers' Melo Trimble (18) during a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Philadelphia 76ers' Aaron Harrison (31) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (11) during a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) blocks a shot from Philadelphia 76ers' Jonah Bolden during a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Boston Celtics' Jabari Bird (26) grabs a rebound over Philadelphia 76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (20) during a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Philadelphia 76ers' Alex Poythress (5) grabs a rebound over Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (11) during a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Boston Celtics' Jabari Bird (26) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers' Jonah Bolden (43) during a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Dallas Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith (10) drives between Miami Heat's Matt Williams (54) and Okaro White (15) during a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Dallas Mavericks' Brandon Ashley (21) shoots over Miami Heat's Matt Williams (54) during a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Dallas Mavericks' Johnathan Motley (55) shoots against the Miami Heat during a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Dallas Mavericks' Johnathan Motley (55) shoots against the Miami Heat during a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Dallas Mavericks' Dennis Smith Jr. (1) goes to the basket as Carrick Felix (29) assists while Miami Heat's Gian Clavell (53) defends during a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Dallas Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell (11) shoots over Miami Heat's AJ Hammons (56) during a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Dallas Mavericks' Brandon Ashley (21) reaches out for the ball as Miami Heat's Justin Robinson (51) defends during a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden State Warriors' Patrick McCaw (0) drives against the Minnesota Timberwolves during a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Minnesota Timberwolves' Levi Randolph (31) and Perry Ellis (34) reach out for a rebound during a basketball game against the Golden State Warriors at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden State Warriors' Patrick McCaw (0) goes to the basket over Minnesota Timberwolves' Charles Cooke (44) during a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden State Warriors' Patrick McCaw (0) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves' Charles Cooke (44) during a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Minnesota Timberwolves' Amile Jefferson (12) reaches out for a rebound against Golden State Warriors' Noah Allen (18) during a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Minnesota Timberwolves' V.J. Beachem (3) holds onto a rebound against the Golden State Warriors during a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden State Warriors' Jordan Bell (2) goes to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden State Warriors' Tai Webster (19) looks for an open shot as Minnesota Timberwolves' Matt Costello (25) defends during a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden State Warriors' Dylan Ennis (31) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves' Charles Cooke (44) during a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Tuesday’s results

San Antonio Spurs 99, Portland Trail Blazers 85 — Bryn Forbes scored a game-high 35 points in leading the Spurs to the wire-to-wire win over the Trail Blazers. Olivier Hanlan added 16 points for San Antonio. Caleb Swanigan led Portland with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Chicago Bulls 82, Washington Wizards 73 — Antonio Blakeney led all scorers with 23 points to help the Bulls down the Wizards. Lauri Markkanen had 20 points and Denzel Valentine scored 15 for Chicago, which led 33-15 after the first quarter. Sheldon McClellan led Washington with 20 points.

Memphis Grizzlies 84, Utah Jazz 81, OT — Findlay Prep product Dillon Brooks scored 24 points for the Grizzlies. His performance offset Donovan Mitchell’s 37-point outburst. Also for the Jazz, former Findlay Prep player Nigel Williams-Goss scored seven points.

Boston Celtics 88, Philadelphia 76ers 83 — Celtics No. 3 overall pick Jayson Tatum and Jabari Bird each scored 15 points and Ante Zizic totaled 12 points and 13 rebounds. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 16 points for Philadelphia.

Dallas Mavericks 78, Miami Heat 73 — Second-year guard Yogi Ferrell posted 21 points to lead the unbeaten Mavericks to a victory over the previously unbeaten Heat. Rookie guard Dennis Smith Jr. added 16 points, and five assists and a key, late 3-pointer for Dallas. Okaro White scored 17 to lead the Heat.

Minnesota Timberwolves 78, Golden State Warriors 76, 2OT — C.J. Williams’ banked-in running jumper in the second overtime gave the Timberwolves the victory. Williams and Matt Costello each scored 14 points to lead Minnesota. UNLV product Patrick McCaw led the Warriors with 20 points.

Tuesday’s attendance

9,034 (both venues). Total through four days: 68,160.

Star of the day

Forbes continued his hot play with 35 points to lead the Spurs. He tops all scorers at the Las Vegas summer league, averaging 29.3 points.

Local spotlight

Brooks, who went to Findlay Prep, made 9 of 11 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range to lead the Grizzlies. He also had six rebounds.

On the scene

San Antonio Spurs and Team USA coach Gregg Popovich watched the action at Cox Pavilion as did former Los Angeles Lakers championship coach and current Miami Heat team president Pat Riley. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and his staff watched from the Thomas & Mack Center. Timberwolves young star Andrew Wiggins watched his team play at the Mack, as did former NBA player and coach and current broadcaster Mark Jackson.

Wednesday’s games

The tournament begins Wednesday, with the top eight seeds receiving first-round byes into Thursday’s round of 16.

At Cox Pavilion

■ No. 24 New Orleans vs. No. 9 Atlanta, 1 p.m.

■ No. 21 Washington vs No. 12 Miami, 3 p.m.

■ No. 20 Utah vs. No. 13 Phoenix, 5 p.m.

■ No. 17 Chicago vs. No. 16 Portland, 7 p.m.

At Thomas & Mack Center

■ No. 23 Denver vs. No. 10 Houston, 1:30 p.m.

■ No. 22 Golden State vs. No. 11 Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

■ No. 19 Sacramento vs. No. 14 Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.

■ No. 18 Philadelphia vs. No. 15 Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m

Las Vegas Review-Journal staff