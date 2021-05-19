NBA Summer League to return to Las Vegas in August

Games will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion from Aug. 8 to Aug. 17.

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins hoists the winning trophy after his team defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 95-92 during Vegas Summer League finals game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, July 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The NBA’s annual Summer League is returning to Las Vegas, according to several people with knowledge of the situation.

Games will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion from Aug. 8 to Aug. 17. The beginning of Vegas Summer League coincides with the end of the basketball portion of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The gold medal game is scheduled to be played Aug. 7.

Vegas Summer League has been a staple in Las Vegas since 2004, rapidly growing into one of the most popular events in the city. All 30 NBA teams and two national teams were present for the event in 2019.

It was not contested in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

