Premier Vegas Sports host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal sports writer Justin Emerson go over some of the activities at Summer League and Malik Monk reacting to the news about Tony Parker.

Premier Vegas Sports host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal sports writer Justin Emerson go over some of the activities at Summer League and Malik Monk reacting to the news about Tony Parker.

Check out the video above.

More NBA Summer League: Follow all of our NBA Summer League coverage online at reviewjournal.com/summerleague and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.