NBA Summer League

Premier Vegas Sports: Trae Young plays at NBA Summer League

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2018 - 6:14 pm
 

Trae Young talks about playing at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Check out the video above.

More NBA Summer League: Follow all of our NBA Summer League coverage online at reviewjournal.com/summerleague and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
More in NBA Summer League
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
NBA Summer League Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like