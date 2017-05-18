Record 24 teams coming to Vegas for NBA Summer League this year

People including players from the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat sing the National Anthem before the start of their game during the NBA Summer League at the Thomas and Mack Center on Tuesday, July 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones (1) raises the trophy for most valuable player of the NBA Summer League at Cox Pavilion at UNLV on Monday, July 18, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Portland Trail Blazers Pat Connaughton (5) reacts after scoring the winning basket in double overtime against the Utah Jazz during a NBA Summer League game at the Thomas and Mack Center on Tuesday, July 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. The Trail Blazers won 92-89. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Whether it’s Lonzo Ball (and his dad) or Markelle Fultz, the NBA Summer League figures to feature some notable names when it takes place in July.

The field was announced Thursday, and a record 24 teams will participate. All will represent NBA clubs, meaning there will be no NBA D-League Select Team this year.

The Sumer League is scheduled for July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion, with the championship game capping the event. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, and will be available at NBATickets.com

Included in the field are teams with the top five picks in next month’s NBA, meaning Ball and Fultz are likely to participate. They could go 1-2 in the draft in some kind of order.

If Ball plays in Las Vegas, he will draw a lot of attention, especially if he’s with the Los Angeles Lakers. His outspoken dad, LaVar, has said Lonzo will work out for only the Lakers, who have the second pick in the draft.

The Boston Celtics, who are in the Eastern Conference finals, have the first pick, and are among 14 teams in this year’s playoffs who will participate.

Also scheduled to play are the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers and finalist Golden State Warriors, who appear on a collision course to meet again in this season’s finals.

